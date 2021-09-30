Here are 10 of the most anticipated fall shows

‘The Many Saints of Newark’

(Oct. 1, HBO Max)

Turns out we didn’t see the last of Tony Soprano. David Chase co-wrote this prequel to the highly influential series, with Michael Gandolfini stepping into the role originated by his late father, James Gandolfini. The movie, which also will get a theatrical release, looks at the 1967 race riots in Newark, New Jersey, through the eyes of the future mobster.

‘Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It’

(9 p.m. ET Oct. 5, PBS)

Affection for the EGOT winner has never been higher, thanks to her scene-stealing turns in “One Day at a Time” and a highly anticipated cameo in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” But nothing will make you crush on the 89-year-old sensation more than this “American Masters” documentary celebrating her eight-decade career.

‘CSI: Vegas’

(10 p.m. Oct. 6, CBS)

No surprise that CBS is resurrecting one of the most popular franchises in its history. But few expected William Petersen to return as the enigmatic Gil Grissom. Original cast members Jorja Fox and Paul Guilfoyle are also on board. The premiere will air exactly 21 years after the debut of the original series.

‘Dopesick’

(Oct. 13, Hulu)

Michael Keaton, who first showed his dramatic chops in “Clean and Sober,” stars in a more contemporary look at addiction, specifically the opioid crisis. He plays a rural doctor who goes after the pharmaceutical companies he once trusted. Danny Strong, who won an Emmy for writing “Game Change,” penned all eight episodes.

‘Highway to Heaven’

(8 p.m. Nov. 7, Lifetime)

If we ever needed an angel, it’s right now. Jill Scott inherits the wings once worn by Michael Landon in the 1980s feel-good series. The Grammy winner will star in a series of movies in which her character helps earthlings in need. Barry Watson plays the sidekick role.

‘Dexter: New Blood’

(9 p.m. Nov. 7, Showtime)

If you were let down by the ending of the original series, you’re not alone. Star Michael C. Hall and original showrunner Clyde Phillips seem to be treating this 10-part sequel as a chance to correct past sins. Yes, Dexter is still chopping wood far from sunny Miami, but his old urges return after a string of murders. Look for fan favorites, including John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer.

‘The Shrink Next Door’

(Nov. 12, Apple TV+)

Will Ferrell hasn’t hit a home run since 2013’s “Anchorman 2,” but we’ve got a good feeling about his new sitcom in which he plays the victim of a creepy psychiatrist (Paul Rudd). Sounds like Brian Fantana may finally get his revenge on Ron Burgundy. Michael Showalter (“The Big Sick”) directs.

‘Yellowjackets’

(10 p.m. Nov. 14, Showtime)

Four female soccer players resort to backstabbing and cannibalism after their plane crashes in the wilderness, a la “Lord of the Flies.” Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis are among the actors playing the survivors’ adult counterparts, looking back on their gruesome choices.

‘Hawkeye’

(Nov. 24, Disney+)

At some point, one of the Marvel TV series will lay an egg, but don’t bet on it being this one. Jeremy Renner returns to the role he played in “The Avengers” films. He’s joined by Hailee Steinfeld, who previously saved the world in “Bumblebee.”

‘The Beatles: Get Back’

(Nov. 25, Disney+)

Peter Jackson doesn’t take shortcuts. The man behind “The Lord of the Rings” is sharing six hours of footage shot while the legendary band recorded “Let It Be.” The three-part documentary reportedly provides evidence that the session wasn’t as cantankerous as we were led to believe. Word also has it that we’ll finally see all 42 minutes of that rooftop concert. Yeah, yeah, yeah!