Billy Bob Thornton’s character takes on Big Pharma in ‘Goliath’

Five years.

That’s how long Tania Raymonde has dedicated herself to her character in the Amazon series “Goliath.”

In the series, Raymonde plays Brittany Gold.

“I can’t believe it’s over and we finally are having a final season,” Raymonde says.

The final season began streaming Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime Video.

“Goliath” follows down-and-out lawyer Billy McBride, played by Billy Bob Thornton, as he seeks redemption.

His one shot depends on getting justice in a legal system in which truth has become a commodity, and the scales of justice have never been more heavily weighed toward the rich and powerful.

Each season, McBride goes up against a “goliath” opponent in court.

In the final season, McBride returns to his Big Law roots after Patty, played by Nina Arianda, takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco.

Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry.

As McBride deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line.

In a world where money can buy anything, even justice, they’ll have to risk everything to do what’s right.

Joining the cast in the final season are J.K. Simmons, Bruce Dern, Haley Joel Osment, Jena Malone and Brandon Scott.

Raymonde says that throughout the series, Gold has been a confidant to McBride, often working as his legal assistant.

“They (are both) kindred spirits,” Raymonde says.

Of course, there are some twists and turns in the final season.

Raymonde says McBride and Gold’s friendship has some growing pains.

“She’s gotten to this point in her life,” she says. “The two of them see a lot of each other and are mirrors for each other. Brittany is coming to terms that she can’t help Billy all the time. It’s time for her to take ownership of her own life. She’s evolved a lot over the last couple years and had to graduate to a new part of her life.”

Raymonde has enjoyed being part of “Goliath” because of the cast and the writing.

Despite Gold’s past as a sex worker, Raymonde says, McBride has never seen her as less than himself.

“Billy has never judged her, and she’s been on the streets,” she says. “She’s been a drug addict and no matter how bad, she has this real friend that is, like, her guardian. He’s a father figure to her in a way. For me, personally, art imitates life. I felt on this show, I learned so much from Billy Bob Thornton. It’s like I know him from another lifetime. The first day we met, we got to explore our friendship. I don’t know if that’s karma or destiny.”

Raymonde says the writers didn’t pass judgment on the characters, and that impressed her.

“I feel like Brittany in the first season is a mess,” she says. “She meets people with weird fetishes, but she understands what they are going through. The escorts are similar to therapists, and I think that she’s smart. (In this season), she’s ready to have a regular life.”

Malone, who joined the cast in the final season, plays Samantha Margolis, who is trying to save her father’s firm.

“It was super-fun, and I felt really proud,” she says of the series.

Malone is also excited to put a spotlight on the opioid industry.

“I think it’s a really important time to be talking about it,” Malone says. “This pharmaceutical world. It’s about getting to treat pain and (defining) what is chronic pain and how do we address it as a society. (The series) shows that the grass isn’t greener on the other side. Samantha is also dealing with her chronic health pain.”

Malone says the series is going out in a big topical way dealing with Big Pharma and opiods.

“That’s just where we went,” she says. “There have been way too many deaths. The series does a really good job at (explaining) how everyone is affected by pain.”

Now streaming

All other seasons are also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.