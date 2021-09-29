Phoenix mom who shot 2 kids told police she was depressed

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A woman accused of shooting her two young children, killing one, inside their south Phoenix home said she was depressed and had intended to kill herself, according to court documents.

AZfamily.com, which obtained the documents, reported Wednesday that 24-year-old Esther Callejas told police she wanted to shoot herself but couldn’t reload the gun. So, she ingested all of her prescribed anti-depressants.

Police responded to the home Monday after Callejas’ husband and sister-in-law reported receiving calls from her, saying the children had been killed.

Officers found her 2-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital while the boy was listed in critical condition.

Callejas is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder. It wasn’t immediately known if she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.


