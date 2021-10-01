311 makes 30th anniversary tour stop at Isleta Amphitheater

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Rock band 311 is marking 30 years with a tour and a stop in Albuquerque on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Isleta Amphitheater. (Courtesy of Brian Bowen)

For three decades, Aaron “P-Nut” Wills has traveled the world as part of 311.

The rock band is on tour celebrating its milestone in the music industry.

“It’s been a journey that has taken us all over the world,” Wills says. “It’s been a wonderful journey.”

The band formed over 30 years ago in Omaha, Nebraska, and is still making music and touring the world with most of its original lineup.

Besides Wills, the band’s bassist, the other members of the band are Nick Hexum, Chad Sexton, Tim Mahoney and Doug “SA” Martinez.

The band is known for hits such as “Beautiful Disaster,” “Down,” “Amber,” “Come Original,” “All Mixed Up” and “Too Much to Think.”

The band’s most recent album is 2019’s “Voyager,” and 311 has been marking the anniversary with livestreamed shows and a national tour, which makes a stop at Isleta Amphitheater on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Wills says the band used the time off in 2020 to rest.

“Honestly, I think we needed a break,” he says of last year. “It was nice to press pause and think of what’s next. There are rumblings of new music, but nothing is happening as a collective.”

Unlike many other bands that started around the same time, 311 has managed to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the music industry.

That was made possible by the fans.

“We paid attention to the fans, and that’s made the difference,” he says. “They were the ones showing up to multiple concerts, spreading the word about us. We’ve had hits on the radio, but it was the fans who helped keep us moving forward. They inspire us to push ourselves musically. You can hear their appreciation for us, and we’re always interacting with them to give a creative experience.”

Wills says it took a few weeks for the band to feel like a well-oiled machine when it began touring more than a month ago.

He says that by July 2020, he was itching to get back out on the road.

“I noticed then I was missing out hearing the applause each night,” he says. “Traveling has been so much a part of my life. Getting back to that routine has been amazing.”

One might think that having released 13 albums, the band would have a tough time putting together a set list.

“It’s not too hard,” Wills says. “Sometimes there’s a rare track that we want to play. Before we take it to the set, we work it out in sound check. It’s been a little harder these days, because we’re doing sound check parties.”

311’s show in Albuquerque are always a little more special for Wills.

When he performs in the city, he gets an opportunity to spend time with his dad, who lives in Albuquerque.

“He loves the experience and loves the music,” he says. “He loves our audience and it works out well to have him here with us. He’s been along for the journey too.”

311
With Iration, Ira Terra

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3

WHERE: Isleta Amphitheater, 5601 University SE

HOW MUCH: $25-$129.50, plus fees at livenation.com


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'Hamilton' single tickets go on sale Oct. 5
ABQnews Seeker
It's almost time for 'Hamilton.' After ... It's almost time for 'Hamilton.' After a year of reshuffling, the Broadway juggernaut is slated for Jan. 25-Feb. 13, 2022 at Popejoy Hall. Single ...
2
Building a strong 'Foundation': Actor Lee Pace excited to ...
Entertainment
Lee Pace is a fan of ... Lee Pace is a fan of science fiction.Deciding whether to join the cast of "Foundation" ...
3
Local docuseries to highlight Santa Fe cuisine
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe is a world-class destination. ... Santa Fe is a world-class destination. Greg and Teresa Zoch are highlighting the City Different's cuisine in the docuseries, 'Santa Fe Foods.' 'Teresa and ...
4
Hispanic cultural group receives $50K grant for film program
ABQnews Seeker
Money to fund costs associated with ... Money to fund costs associated with presenting films highlighting Hispanic and Latinx directors and actors
5
Taking advantage of the slowdown: Pandemic put Mipso into ...
Entertainment
Mipso took a giant leap of ... Mipso took a giant leap of faith during the pandemic and released its self-titled album.< ...
6
From 'shame mask' to 'badge of honor'
Arts
SF artist dreams of massive versions ... SF artist dreams of massive versions of her original work
7
'Warrior Spirit' follows fighter's journey to cut weight
ABQnews Seeker
Nicco Montano made history when she ... Nicco Montano made history when she became the first female Native American champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Montano is the focus of the ...
8
Second act: Cory Murchy finds joy working with las ...
Arts
It's 4 a.m. on a weekday.Cory ... It's 4 a.m. on a weekday.Cory Murchy wakes up hours before most to get his day started ...
9
Transforming lives: Colt Balok's 'Game Changers' aims to 'find ...
Entertainment
Colt Balok is always pushing to ... Colt Balok is always pushing to make change within the community. ...
10
Major ABQ road's name has ties to WWII
Arts
One of the most satisfying parts ... One of the most satisfying parts of writing this column is hearing from the readers, e ...