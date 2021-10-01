Kameron Marlowe grew up listening to Brad Paisley, now opens for country star

Growing up in North Carolina, Kameron Marlowe was raised on country music.

He often heard Brad Paisley’s songs on the radio.

Fast-forward a couple decades, and the 24-year-old country singer finds himself opening for Paisley on his national tour.

“It’s been great,” he says of the tour. ” … A dream come true for me and to be able to tour with one of the legends.”

Marlowe’s profile has been rising since the debut of his self-titled EP in 2020.

He prides himself on his sound being modern, yet with similarities to ’90s country. He’s already earned more than 200 million streams since his debut. His newest track, “Raise One Up,” is being released Friday, Oct. 1.

“If you would have told me that this would be my job, three years ago, I would have laughed,” he says. “Everything is falling into place, and I don’t ever take any of it for granted.”

Marlowe has been opening for Paisley for a few weeks on tour. At a stop in North Carolina, Paisley stopped his concert to officially tell Marlowe that he was going to make his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 29.

“It’s one of those rites of passage,” he says of being able to play the historic venue. “It holds so much history and it’s definitely going to be a moment that I don’t forget.”

On his current tour, Marlowe knows that he has to win over Paisley’s fans.

That’s why he approaches each show a little differently.

He will make his New Mexico debut on Thursday, Oct. 7.

“I’ve been gauging the songs each night on tour,” he says. “We’re finding the ones that people are responding to the best. We have a good idea of what our fan favorites are right now.”

As his profile continues to rise, Marlowe finds himself navigating a few obstacles.

He trying to balance writing, touring and recording.

“I feel like trying to balance all three is hard,” he says. “I’m coming off the road inspired. I had a lot of time to myself last year and got to focus on the music. Now, I’m focused on the shows and give my attention to all of that. But I also want to have time in the studio to record the songs that I’ve been inspired to write. It’s a good problem to have.”

After his current tour, Marlowe will join Riley Green’s fall tour.

With each show, he gets closer to his ultimate goal.

“I want to sell out a stadium one day,” he says. “I’m shooting for that goal, and I know it will take a lot of hard work and time to get there. I’m in it for the long haul.”