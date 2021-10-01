Tin Can Alley hosts Balloon Fiesta watch parties

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

Santa Fe Brewing Co. is hosting Balloon Fiesta watch parties at Tin Can Alley during the two weekends of the event. Patrons will be able to watch balloons from this West Side rooftop patio. (Courtesy of Santa Fe Brewing Co.)

A local brewery is offering Balloon Fiesta fans a chance to sleep past sunrise and avoid the traffic but still enjoy a great view of weekend balloon launches.

Santa Fe Brewing Co. is hosting a Balloon Fiesta watch party at its Tin Can Alley location near Balloon Fiesta park on Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3, and Oct. 9-10. Tin Can Alley is at 6110 Alameda NE, just east of Interstate 25 and the launch zone.

Jarrett Babincsak, Santa Fe Brewing Co. vice president for sales and marketing, said the brewery had wanted to do a watch party in 2020 but the pandemic delayed those plans.

“Part of the thought process is because of our proximity to Balloon Fiesta Park, we wanted to do fun things for our customers during the fiesta,” he said. “This is a fun, easier alternative than driving to the park.”

The parking lot and taproom will open at 7 a.m. for the watch party. The best views, Babincsak said, will be from the west rooftop patio, featuring a pop-up bar.

Patrons can enjoy the beers available on tap or the special cocktail menu with traditional bloody marys and mimosas, which will be made using local distilled spirits. There will also be beer versions of these traditional cocktails using Social Hour beer for beermosas and Pepe Loco for a tasty Michelada.

Breakfast burritos and coffee will be available in the early hours. Some of Tin Can Alley’s food vendors will open at 10 a.m. for an after-launch early lunch.

“This is our first time doing this, and we are going to see how it goes,” Babincsak said. “We have a whole lot of patio seating and a very enjoyable space for everyone.”

Call 505-208-0528 for more information or visit Santafebrewing.com.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta starts Oct. 2 and will run through Oct. 10. Visit balloonfiesta.com for more information.

ABQ Corks & Brews will take place Oct. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at The Yards, 777 First SW. This 21-and-over tasting event allows attendees to sample beverages from local breweries, wineries and distilleries. There will be live music, and food trucks will be on hand. Tickets are $25, and money raised will benefit Camp Enchantment, a Manzano Mountain camp for children who are receiving or have completed treatment for cancer. Visit abqcorksandbrews.com to purchase tickets and to view a complete list of expected vendors.

Rio Bravo Brewing Co., 1912 Second NW, is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration from noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 2. Entry is free. This all-ages event features traditional German music, beer and food.


