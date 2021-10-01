Tin Can Alley hosts Balloon Fiesta watch parties

A local brewery is offering Balloon Fiesta fans a chance to sleep past sunrise and avoid the traffic but still enjoy a great view of weekend balloon launches.

Santa Fe Brewing Co. is hosting a Balloon Fiesta watch party at its Tin Can Alley location near Balloon Fiesta park on Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3, and Oct. 9-10. Tin Can Alley is at 6110 Alameda NE, just east of Interstate 25 and the launch zone.

Jarrett Babincsak, Santa Fe Brewing Co. vice president for sales and marketing, said the brewery had wanted to do a watch party in 2020 but the pandemic delayed those plans.

“Part of the thought process is because of our proximity to Balloon Fiesta Park, we wanted to do fun things for our customers during the fiesta,” he said. “This is a fun, easier alternative than driving to the park.”

The parking lot and taproom will open at 7 a.m. for the watch party. The best views, Babincsak said, will be from the west rooftop patio, featuring a pop-up bar.

Patrons can enjoy the beers available on tap or the special cocktail menu with traditional bloody marys and mimosas, which will be made using local distilled spirits. There will also be beer versions of these traditional cocktails using Social Hour beer for beermosas and Pepe Loco for a tasty Michelada.

Breakfast burritos and coffee will be available in the early hours. Some of Tin Can Alley’s food vendors will open at 10 a.m. for an after-launch early lunch.

“This is our first time doing this, and we are going to see how it goes,” Babincsak said. “We have a whole lot of patio seating and a very enjoyable space for everyone.”

Call 505-208-0528 for more information or visit Santafebrewing.com.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta starts Oct. 2 and will run through Oct. 10. Visit balloonfiesta.com for more information.