ABQ club veteran Derryl Perry returning to perform at Balloon Fiesta

Derryl Perry has a long history with Albuquerque.

The country singer was inspired to write “Four Nights in Albuquerque” in 2005. The single became his first national single on radio.

“Albuquerque is a special place for me,” he says. “We released the single when we were doing a lot of dates in Albuquerque. I would perform at Cowboys and then Dirty Bourbon. Albuquerque was, like, a Western hub for us. I would route a tour through there, and we’d camp out in Albuquerque for a week at a time.”

The country singer is returning to Albuquerque to perform at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.

Perry has spent the better part of the past year working on new material. He released the single “Breaking in Someone New” earlier this year.

His latest single is called “Knock, Knock.”

Perry performed at the Balloon Fiesta a few years ago with Darius Rucker and Charlie Worsham and enjoyed the experience.

He’s coming off a year of not touring, although he kept busy in 2020 doing about 50 Facebook live shows.

Aside from music, Perry has also filled his time with renovating his home in McKinney, Texas.

“This is in addition to the 41 songs I wrote in 2020,” he says with a laugh. “I had a great May, and a lot of the songs were strongly considered for recording. It was raining a bunch and kept me inside. I have great acoustics in the dining room and just went on a crazy streak.”

With a 15-year catalog of music, Perry often adjusts the set lists to accommodate audiences.

“I have a group of songs that works well for our set,” he says. “We’re only doing a 60-minute show in Albuquerque, so I’ll take into consideration what the audience is like and go from there.”

Perry moved to Texas in 2019, and he still finds himself adjusting to the change after living in Nashville for most of his career.

He never quite fit into the Nashville style of writing.

“I had a pretty good routine in Nashville,” he says. “Moving closer to family, it opened me up as a writer. I wasn’t writing songs to fit in the Nashville window. What I’m writing is me, and it’s Texas. I harken back to my two favorite periods in music – ‘Urban Cowboy’ and ’90s-era country.”