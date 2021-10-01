‘The Many Saints of Newark’ dives into early, transformative days of Tony Soprano

By Mark Kennedy / Associated Press

Billy Magnussen, from left, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, background center, John Magaro, Ray Liotta and Alessandro Nivola in “The Many Saints of Newark.” (Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Pictures)

When “The Sopranos” is brought up these days, it’s usually for the nebulous way it ended: That now-famous cut-to-black in a crowded diner while Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’ ” plays. Whether Tony Soprano lived or died is still hotly debated.

The real death in 2013 of the great James Gandolfini ended hopes of putting that debate to bed, but David Chase, the creator and showrunner of “The Sopranos,” has intriguingly kept the show alive with the new prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark.”

It’s intriguing mainly because the film conjures the greatest character ever created for TV back to life but doesn’t frame him in the middle. Tony Soprano is a cameo in his own origin film.

Instead, the guy in the center is Tony’s so-called uncle, Dickie Moltisanti, played with real verve by Alessandro Nivola. Mafia boss Moltisanti is the guy young Tony looks up to. But he’s riddled with the same flaws Tony will soon share: Possessiveness, quick to anger, methodical and yet impulsive, prone to affairs and eager to consume vast amounts of pork products.

In a stroke of genius, the older of two young Tony Sopranos in the film is played by Michael Gandolfini, the son of the late actor who shares his father’s wide, sad expressive eyes and bearishness. He is riveting.

All the old gang – now made young with new actors, of course – are here: Uncle June, Livia Soprano, Paulie Walnuts, Silvio Dante, Pussy Bonpensiero, Janice Soprano, Jackie Aprile, Carmela and even Christopher Moltisanti, Dickie Moltisanti’s son.

Michael Imperioli is back as the younger Moltisanti and he seems to have a bit of a chip on his shoulder about his one-time mentor, Tony Soprano, on account of the older man choking him to death in 2007. So he narrates unseen from the grave.

That leads to one of the funniest moments in the film: When an infant Moltisanti is displayed by his mother to the family but gets too close to Tony, the baby bursts into tears. “It’s like I scare him or something,” Tony shrugs.

The danger here is that the new actors have a template of what their characters will look and sound like in the future. For the most part, they avoid caricature – like Vera Farmiga nailing Tony’s fearsome mother and Corey Stoll brilliantly capturing the petty, irritable Junior. But John Magaro mugs a bit too much as Silvio, Stevie Van Zandt’s consigliere.

One problem here is time, something the film obviously plays with. “The Many Saints of Newark” arrives 14 years after “The Sopranos” ended and that may be too long for anyone but the most ardent fan to keep up. The brain strains trying to connect new faces with old ones.

The plot really is just a few slices of years in and around Newark, New Jersey, in the late 1960s and early ’70s. The DiMeo crime family – of which the Sopranos are a crew – is trying to stay afloat during civil unrest that includes deadly 1967 riots. But the film sags in many parts, never achieving the focused tautness of the series and often seems aimless. If you’re not a fan already, it might come across as “Goodfellas” lite.

A terrific Leslie Odom Jr. plays Harold McBrayer, a low-level debt collector who will soon try to run his own crew. Ray Liotta wonderfully plays not one but two characters – Dickie’s dead-eyed father and also Dickie’s philosophical, jailed uncle. If you’re a fan of “The Sopranos,” you’ll know that Dickie Moltisanti doesn’t appear in the HBO series. You’ll learn why.

But what about Tony Soprano? How does he become the anxiety-prone mobster and dad, caught in the old ways and the new, as liable to brutally garotte an informant as break down and cry while hearing The Chi-Lite’s “Oh Girl” on his car radio?

We leave him on the cusp of manhood, still teetering between criminality and innocence. Yes, he helps hijack a Mr. Softee truck, but gives away all the ice cream. Yes, he takes a pair of stolen speakers, but regrets it. “I try to be good,” he tells his uncle.

There’s a reveal of what will become his hair-trigger temper, but also a willingness to embrace mental health help, which will one day lead to a psychiatrist couch. He’s about 20 when the film ends, too soon to see what really made him.

Credit “The Many Saints of Newark” – screenplay by Chase and Lawrence Konner, and directed by series regular Alan Taylor – for attempting to tackle generational violence, structural racism and opening up a story to add more than just Italian Americans shooting each other while forking in plates of gabagool.

But it’s not enough. Tony is as mysterious at the end of “The Many Saints of Newark” as he is at the sudden end of “The Sopranos.” Perhaps that’s as it should be. Perhaps there’s room for another prequel.

‘The Many Saints of Newark’
Two and a half stars

RATED: R (for strong violence, pervasive language, sexual content and some nudity)

WHEN: Now showing

WHERE: AMC 12, Century 14 Downtown, Century Rio 24, Cottonwood, Flix Brewhouse, High Ridge, Icon Cinema, Winrock 16, Premiere (Rio Rancho) and streaming on HBO Max


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'Hamilton' single tickets go on sale Oct. 5
ABQnews Seeker
It's almost time for 'Hamilton.' After ... It's almost time for 'Hamilton.' After a year of reshuffling, the Broadway juggernaut is slated for Jan. 25-Feb. 13, 2022 at Popejoy Hall. Single ...
2
Building a strong 'Foundation': Actor Lee Pace excited to ...
Entertainment
Lee Pace is a fan of ... Lee Pace is a fan of science fiction.Deciding whether to join the cast of "Foundation" ...
3
Local docuseries to highlight Santa Fe cuisine
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe is a world-class destination. ... Santa Fe is a world-class destination. Greg and Teresa Zoch are highlighting the City Different's cuisine in the docuseries, 'Santa Fe Foods.' 'Teresa and ...
4
Hispanic cultural group receives $50K grant for film program
ABQnews Seeker
Money to fund costs associated with ... Money to fund costs associated with presenting films highlighting Hispanic and Latinx directors and actors
5
Taking advantage of the slowdown: Pandemic put Mipso into ...
Entertainment
Mipso took a giant leap of ... Mipso took a giant leap of faith during the pandemic and released its self-titled album.< ...
6
From 'shame mask' to 'badge of honor'
Arts
SF artist dreams of massive versions ... SF artist dreams of massive versions of her original work
7
'Warrior Spirit' follows fighter's journey to cut weight
ABQnews Seeker
Nicco Montano made history when she ... Nicco Montano made history when she became the first female Native American champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Montano is the focus of the ...
8
Second act: Cory Murchy finds joy working with las ...
Arts
It's 4 a.m. on a weekday.Cory ... It's 4 a.m. on a weekday.Cory Murchy wakes up hours before most to get his day started ...
9
Transforming lives: Colt Balok's 'Game Changers' aims to 'find ...
Entertainment
Colt Balok is always pushing to ... Colt Balok is always pushing to make change within the community. ...
10
Major ABQ road's name has ties to WWII
Arts
One of the most satisfying parts ... One of the most satisfying parts of writing this column is hearing from the readers, e ...