Arizona high court allows school mask ban ruling to stand

By Bob Christie / Associated Press

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to immediately reinstate a series of new laws that include measures which block schools from requiring masks and remove the power of local governments to impose COVID-19 restrictions.

The high court turned down Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request that the provisions in three state budget bills and an entire budget bill be allowed to take effect. Instead, the court set a briefing schedule for it to consider Brnovich’s request to bypass the Court of Appeals and hear the case directly.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper issued a ruling Monday blocking the school mask ban and a host of other provisions in the state budget package from taking effect as scheduled on Wednesday.

She sided with education groups that had argued that the bills were packed with policy items unrelated to the budget and violated the state constitution’s requirement that subjects be related and expressed in the title of bills.

Cooper’s ruling cleared the way for Arizona cities and counties to enact mask requirements and other COVID-19 rules that would have been blocked by the budget bills. At least 29 of the state’s public school districts issued mask mandates before the laws were set to take effect and some immediately extended them after Cooper’s ruling.

Republican opponents of school mask requirements and local COVID-19 restrictions are powerless to immediately pass new versions of the laws even if GOP Gov. Doug Ducey calls a special legislative session. That’s because there are two GOP vacancies in the closely-split House and Republicans no longer have the votes to pass bills without Democratic support.

Cooper’s sweeping ruling also struck non-virus provisions that were slipped into the state budget and an entire budget measure that had served as a vehicle for a conservative policy wish list. They included a required investigation of social media companies and stripping the Democratic secretary of state of her duty to defend election laws.

Brnovich urged the court to strike down Cooper’s ruling, saying the groups that sued had no legal right to challenge the bills, that the issue was political and outside the courts’ jurisdiction and that Cooper wrongfully concluded they violated the constitution.

“The trial court’s ruling carries significant implications for the operation of state government and the State will continue to suffer harm if the trial court’s ruling is not swiftly overturned, allowing the challenged provisions to immediately go into effect,” attorney Patrick Irvine wrote in his request for the Supreme Court to directly take the appeal.

Cooper had rejected similar arguments.

Brnovich also asked Cooper and the state Court of Appeals to allows the laws to go into effect, but both rejected the requests on Wednesday.

The fight over school masks and other COVID-19 restrictions has moved into courtrooms across the U.S. Lawsuits have been filed in at least 14 states either for or against masks in schools. They directly challenge either state rules banning masks or local school board policies mandating them.

In Arizona, a coalition of educators and allies sued to challenge laws prohibiting public school districts from imposing mask requirements, colleges from requiring vaccinations for students, and communities from establishing vaccine passports for entry into large events, businesses and other places. It also challenged a broad invalidation of any other local virus measure.

The coalition argued a large number of Arizona children would get sick with COVID-19 if the new laws weren’t blocked. The restrictions had been written into state budget measures that were passed near the end of the legislative session in June with only support from majority Republicans.

A spokesman for Ducey, C.J. Karamargin, on Monday called Cooper’s ruling “clearly an example of judicial overreach.”

Cooper’s decision has far-reaching ramifications for the Legislature, which has long ignored the constitutional requirement that budget bills only deal with spending items. Lawmakers have packed with them policy items, and this year majority Republicans were especially aggressive.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Phoenix mom who shot 2 kids told police she ...
Around the Region
A woman accused of shooting her ... A woman accused of shooting her two young children, killing one, inside their south Phoenix home said she was depressed and had intended to ...
2
Dallas apartment blast injures 8, including 4 firefighters
Around the Region
Eight people, including four firefighters, were ... Eight people, including four firefighters, were injured Wednesday morning in an explosion at an apartment complex in south Dallas, authorities said. Three firefighters were ...
3
Police challenge to Denver vaccine mandate is dismissed
Around the Region
A judge on Wednesday dismissed an ... A judge on Wednesday dismissed an attempt by a group of Denver police officers to block the city's vaccine mandate from taking effect. In ...
4
Arizona finds 3,388 new COVID-19 cases, 39 more deaths
Around the Region
Arizona is reporting 3,388 new confirmed ... Arizona is reporting 3,388 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths. The state dashboard posted the latest numbers Wednesday, but health officials say they ...
5
Ex-Bush strategist Matthew Dowd running as Democrat in Texas
Around the Region
Matthew Dowd, a former political advisor ... Matthew Dowd, a former political advisor to Republican President George W. Bush, announced Wednesday that he will run as a Democrat for Texas lieutenant ...
6
Wildfire in Colorado mountains spreads but not toward homes
Around the Region
A wildfire that has forced the ... A wildfire that has forced the evacuation of homes in Colorado's north-central mountains has grown but has not spread toward residential areas, officials said. ...
7
Colorado commission agrees on new congressional map
Around the Region
Colorado's independent redistricting commission approved a ... Colorado's independent redistricting commission approved a new congressional map minutes before midnight on Tuesday, in the latest test of whether citizens can draw legislative ...
8
Pulitzer Prize-winning Arizona photojournalist dies at 57
Around the Region
Pulitzer Prize-winning Arizona photojournalist Nick Oza, ... Pulitzer Prize-winning Arizona photojournalist Nick Oza, who documented the lives of disaster victims and immigrants, has died after being hospitalized more than three weeks ...
9
Foes of massive Arizona tax cuts file to block ...
Around the Region
A group of public education advocates ... A group of public education advocates on Tuesday filed enough signatures to at least temporarily block a massive tax cut championed by Republicans in ...