Woman wanted for embezzling from West Side nonprofit

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A warrant was issued this week for the bookkeeper and treasurer of the West Central Community Development Group, who is accused of stealing more than $48,000 from the non-profit agency over a three-year period.

Michelle Luna, 49, is wanted on suspicion of second-degree felony embezzlement from the group, which aims to revitalize and spur economic activity along the west Central corridor.

Luna has been identified online as a WCCDG board member and a Bernalillo County government employee. According to the county’s website, she is a solid waste education program coordinator, who makes about $61,000 per year. She was no longer on the WCCDG website on Wednesday.

The agency’s executive director, Luis Hernandez, reported Luna to police in March after the agency noticed thousands of dollars of unauthorized purchases, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan court.

Luna had complete control of finances and financial reporting at the non-profit group, including access to the agency’s debit card. According to the complaint, Hernandez had asked Luna to gather two years worth of WCCDG financial records because the group was planning to start using Quickbooks to better document and track the organization’s funds.

The complaint says that Luna tried to stall the launch of the new accounting system by canceling meetings or not producing the proper documents.

Hernandez ultimately went to the bank for the records, and immediately noticed discrepancies between the bank statements and approved WCCDG purchases, according to the complaint.

A subsequent internal audit found that between February 2018 and March 2021, Luna made more than $48,000 worth of unauthorized transactions. Those transactions included ATM withdrawals, writing checks to herself, cashing checks, restaurant charges and she also paid her mortgage using a WCCDG debit card, according to court documents.

The complaint says that WCCDG officials made a recorded phone call to Luna during which they confronted her about the transactions. Luna apologized for stealing the money, offered to pay it back and pleaded that the group not report her to police, according to the complaint.

The warrant, which was approved by 2nd Judicial District Court Judge Sandra Engel, was issued Tuesday. It wasn’t clear if Luna has an attorney.

Efforts to reach WCCDG officials on Wednesday were not successful. Bernalillo County officials also didn’t respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Primary care-focused health care firm opens first ABQ location
ABQnews Seeker
A national health care company focused ... A national health care company focused on providing primary care to Medicare patients is expanding t ...
2
Car dealership group with ABQ locations sold for $3.2B
ABQnews Seeker
One of Albuquerque's largest automotive dealership, ... One of Albuquerque's largest automotive dealership, Larry H. Miller Dealerships, was sold Wedn ...
3
A dirty business: RR firm cleans trash bins
ABQnews Seeker
Robert Marquez wants to ensure residents ... Robert Marquez wants to ensure residents don't have to worry about giving their dirty trash bi ...
4
Balloon Fiesta ready to launch after year break
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta returns ... The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta returns Saturday after a one-year COVID absence and fiesta officials said Wednesday they were both happy and relieved. 'We ...
5
U.S., Mexico officials urge collaboration on water issues
ABQnews Seeker
International officials must work together to ... International officials must work together to research and conserve shared groundwater supplies, experts from New Mexico, Texas and the Mexican state of Chihuahua said ...
6
Woman wanted for embezzling from West Side nonprofit
ABQnews Seeker
A warrant was issued this week ... A warrant was issued this week for the bookkeeper and treasurer of the West Central Community Development Group, who is accused of stealing more ...
7
APD: Man shot service dog, killed owner in SE ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police are looking for a man ... Police are looking for a man accused of shooting a service dog before killing the owner last week in Southeast Albuquerque. Xavier Marquez, 22, ...
8
Cowboys for Trump founder survives county recall campaign
ABQnews Seeker
Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin ... Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin has prevailed against efforts to recall him from office as a county commissioner in southern New Mexico. Recall ...
9
APD investigating fatal shooting in NE Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
One man is dead and another ... One man is dead and another is in custody following an overnight shooting in Northeast Albuquerque. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque ...