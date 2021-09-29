Woman wanted for embezzling from West Side nonprofit

A warrant was issued this week for the bookkeeper and treasurer of the West Central Community Development Group, who is accused of stealing more than $48,000 from the non-profit agency over a three-year period.

Michelle Luna, 49, is wanted on suspicion of second-degree felony embezzlement from the group, which aims to revitalize and spur economic activity along the west Central corridor.

Luna has been identified online as a WCCDG board member and a Bernalillo County government employee. According to the county’s website, she is a solid waste education program coordinator, who makes about $61,000 per year. She was no longer on the WCCDG website on Wednesday.

The agency’s executive director, Luis Hernandez, reported Luna to police in March after the agency noticed thousands of dollars of unauthorized purchases, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan court.

Luna had complete control of finances and financial reporting at the non-profit group, including access to the agency’s debit card. According to the complaint, Hernandez had asked Luna to gather two years worth of WCCDG financial records because the group was planning to start using Quickbooks to better document and track the organization’s funds.

The complaint says that Luna tried to stall the launch of the new accounting system by canceling meetings or not producing the proper documents.

Hernandez ultimately went to the bank for the records, and immediately noticed discrepancies between the bank statements and approved WCCDG purchases, according to the complaint.

A subsequent internal audit found that between February 2018 and March 2021, Luna made more than $48,000 worth of unauthorized transactions. Those transactions included ATM withdrawals, writing checks to herself, cashing checks, restaurant charges and she also paid her mortgage using a WCCDG debit card, according to court documents.

The complaint says that WCCDG officials made a recorded phone call to Luna during which they confronted her about the transactions. Luna apologized for stealing the money, offered to pay it back and pleaded that the group not report her to police, according to the complaint.

The warrant, which was approved by 2nd Judicial District Court Judge Sandra Engel, was issued Tuesday. It wasn’t clear if Luna has an attorney.

Efforts to reach WCCDG officials on Wednesday were not successful. Bernalillo County officials also didn’t respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.