Balloon Fiesta ready to launch after year break

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Balloons rise into the crisp, early morning sky during a mass ascension in 2018. (Jim Thompson, Albuquerque Journal)

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta returns Saturday after a one-year COVID absence and fiesta officials said Wednesday they were both happy and relieved.

“We need this Balloon Fiesta,” said Sam Parks, the fiesta’s director of operations. “Particularly the balloon community, and I think the city needs this. It’s been two years since we had a Balloon Fiesta and we’ve all gone through a lot, and it was really devastating when we had to postpone the event in 2020. So, yeah, there’s been a lot of work to get us to where we are now.”

And where we are now is a fiesta with 548 balloons registered, of which 84 are special shapes balloons, and international pilots coming from Brazil, Canada, France, Mexico, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

There will be 80 vendors, about half of them selling food and the other half selling merchandise, and four two-person teams competing in the America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race. Look for music and dance entertainment on the various Main Street stages, and an opening day crowd of 60,000 to 80,000 people.

The shadow of COVID, however, will be ever present.

Safety first

Face masks will be required on all Park and Ride shuttles and in all indoor settings, as well as outdoors where large crowds are present. That includes the lines that form outside food and concession stands. Workers inside the concession stands will also have to wear masks, be separated from the public by plastic shields and will offer cashless options for paying, Smith said.

For those who don’t have masks, the fiesta will have about 400,000 of them available to hand out.

The decisions made by the fiesta’s 24-member board “are not made lightly,” said board president Matt Guthrie. “We understand the impact our decisions have on the community as a whole, the business community, as in vendors and sponsors, and in the ballooning community with the pilots and what that brings to the sport of ballooning.

“So our goal is to always have a safe and fun event, whether it’s a COVID year or not. And if it’s not safe, it’s not fun,” Guthrie said.

The 2019 event generated $186 million in total economic impact to the city and state, according to fiesta officials.

“We understand that when we didn’t have the event last year, it created some hardships,” said Paul Smith, the fiesta’s executive director and general counsel. In order to have a safe and fun event, he said, a number of COVID safe practices have been put in place.

Hospitality and heaters

There will still be hospitality tents for pilots, the media and VIP sponsors. Food preparation will take place inside the tents, but people will have to eat outside, keeping warm with the aid of 180 patio heaters that fiesta officials will place in appropriate places around Balloon Fiesta Park.

In addition, the fiesta will be increasing the number of hand-washing and sanitizing stations around the park, and will have hand sanitizer dispensers in all portable restrooms.

In an attempt to thin some of the on-field crowding, the special shapes balloons that attract huge numbers of spectators, will be spread out around the launch field, instead of concentrating them in the eastern portion from where they typically launched. People who want a larger margin for social distancing should have no trouble finding a spot. With more than 100 acres inside the boundary fences, there is plenty of space “to step away from everyone else,” Smith said.

A new feature this year will be a mini mass ascension of the “Fiesta de los Globitos,” 35 or more radio controlled, one-quarter scale model hot air balloons. The tethered ascension will take place from 7:30-11 a.m. Oct. 3, 6 and 8.

Weather expectations

The biggest unknown, of course, remains the weather.

According to current models, Thursday and Friday leading up to Balloon Fiesta may see moderate to heavy rainfall in the Albuquerque metro area, with accumulations of .75 inches to 1.25 inches in some parts, said Sharon Sullivan, a meteorologist with Albuquerque office of the National Weather Service.

That could affect the Friday launching of balloons from participating elementary schools as part of the Albuquerque Aloft program, in which pilots teach kids about hot air ballooning and the science behind it.

Fiesta’s Saturday opening could start with some residual early fog, which is expected to dissipate and not interfere with the mass ascension, said Sullivan. The rest of the weekend through Tuesday will be warmer and drier with light winds.

Another weather system could arrive from the west on Wednesday, possibly bringing some precipitation to the metro area. That is expected to clear by Thursday, with the rest of the week through Sunday trending warm and dry with light winds, Sullivan said.


