Editorial: New Mexico needs a new lesson plan

The front-page headlines in last week’s Albuquerque Journal paint the picture of a system in crisis.

• NM struggles with teacher vacancies; ‘Staggering number’ of 1,000 openings, up from 570 last year (Sept. 22).

• Pandemic learning loss may lead to more school; After 43 of 89 districts reject adding days voluntarily, mandate a possibility (Sept. 23).

• ‘Alarming’: NM education retirements increase 40%; Wave comes amid severe shortage of teachers (Sept. 25).

As has been reported again and again, New Mexico’s K-12 system ranks among the worst nationally – a WalletHub study using 32 metrics earlier this year pegged the state as 51st. It now faces the challenge of helping students who fell even further behind during remote learning brought on by COVID-19, and, at the same time, teachers in record numbers are opting to either leave for greener pastures or simply retire. And all this is happening at the same time as lawmakers are considering ways to have kids spend more time in the classroom through an extended school year.

You don’t have to be the class valedictorian to figure this isn’t going to work without some fundamental changes in how we both approach and fund public education.

Legislators are correct when they say more school time is needed for our kids both to catch up from COVID and to become more competitive in general. A report presented to the Legislative Finance Committee showed academic proficiency for younger elementary school students dropped from 37% at the end of the 2018-19 school year to 31% at the end of the 2020-21 year. Devastating.

It is important we help our students try to regain ground lost to the pandemic and put our schools on a par with other states. Whether we add more school days every year or perhaps longer school days – a model followed by the 2,200 students at the successful Mission Achievement and Success Charter School (MAS) in Albuquerque – is open to debate. But this isn’t: We cannot continue to operate on a school year that has its roots in American agriculture when kids were needed to work in the field at certain times of year. We need to compete nationally and globally in a high-tech world.

And our students deserve to be set up for success.

New Mexico lawmakers have appropriated money for extended learning days, but have made them voluntary. As the headline above notes, many schools opted not to use the additional funding. Legislators may have to consider a longer school year mandate, as well as funding such flexible programs as longer school days that produce results.

But you can’t do that without teachers, and they are leaving in droves. Professional teachers who produce results should be compensated much more than they are now. But they cite lack of support from their employers, and concerns they aren’t given the training and resources they need to deal with their students, and the problems and challenges those students face.

Rep. Andrés Romero – Albuquerque Democrat, chairman of the House Education Committee and a high school social studies teacher – says he and other policymakers will delve into the data to try to determine why so many teachers are leaving and how to improve retention.

“It’s really concerning and alarming that’s happened,” he said of the recent retirement wave. That’s an understatement, given that 1,269 teachers turned in retirement papers for July 1 of this year. It should be noted that teaching is a field that has always offered an appealing retirement package. Teachers can retire at 70.5% of their salary after 30 years, making that an attractive prospect for a person in his or her early 50s who might collect that monthly check and get a new job in a private or parochial school.

Veteran teachers are critical to a successful education environment and a focus needs to be on incentives to get them to stay. As in other professions, most teachers get better with experience, not just with students, but also serving as mentors for younger employees. Relatively inexperienced teachers, by the way, are significantly over-represented in high-poverty schools where the challenges are greatest.

So, yes, the state needs to move quickly to shore up the teacher workforce, whether through such financial incentives as waiving the one-year sit-out requirement for teachers to double dip (collecting your pension while still working) for a few years, and perhaps attracting alternative license or J-1 and H-1B visa program teachers from other countries to the classroom. Then, they need to be supported.

But it’s not just about staffing up. Or throwing money wildly at the problem. Teacher salaries here have improved; according to salary.com, the median is $54,411 a year. (That would increase automatically if more school days were added to the calendar.) While we are still ranked low for salaries, the website Teaching Certification.com lists New Mexico at No. 30 when it comes to per-pupil school funding – right behind California and Washington, and ahead of Oregon and Colorado.

As they tackle a problem that is both longstanding and boiling over, the governor and legislators need to look at what works elsewhere and come up with an approach that, at the end of the day, is focused absolutely on New Mexico students and their progress. If we see approaches that work in successful charter schools, expand those options or emulate that success in traditional public schools. If we need to allocate more money to education, ensure it goes to programs that have produced results.

Because, as it stands now, our kids are not being served well. And neither are those tasked with teaching them.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.