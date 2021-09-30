NM enters new COVID-19 vaccine phase as delta surge wanes

SANTA FE — New Mexico’s latest COVID-19 wave may be receding, but top state health officials said Wednesday hospitals around the state — and the nation — remain largely full due to a mix of virus-related cases and those stemming from other causes.

While New Mexico hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have decreased in recent days and recently hit their lowest number in six weeks, acting state Health Secretary David Scrase said there were only 10 available intensive care beds open around New Mexico as of Tuesday morning.

He added that, as of this week, there were 19 out-of-state residents being treated for COVID-19 in New Mexico compared to 86 New Mexicans who were hospitalized in other states with virus-related symptoms.

“I think New Mexico is like everywhere else — we just started with a lower baseline,” Scrase said, referring to a New Mexico health care system with a limited number of beds and nurses.

The drop in cases and largely full hospitals comes as the state has begun giving booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to certain eligible residents age 50 and older.

A federal agency authorized the Pfizer booster shots last week and some New Mexico residents who meet the criteria — those between ages 50 to 64 must have an underlying health condition — started getting the doses on Monday.

One state legislator even got a text message notification that we was eligible for the booster shot during a committee hearing this week.

But top health officials said Wednesday there’s still ongoing scientific debate over the benefit of the booster shots and whether they’ll eventually be considered necessary for residents.

“What we consider fully vaccinated may change in the future,” said Christine Ross, the state epidemiologist with the Department of Health, during an online briefing with reporters.

State health officials also said the reason for delaying eligibility for younger front-line workers to get a booster shot until Oct. 11 was made in order to give elderly state residents priority amid a current paucity of mass vaccination sites.

“We really don’t have a vaccine supply issue,” said Deputy DOH Secretary Laura Parajon. “We wanted to give the older people a head start.”

New Mexico has one of the nation’s highest COVID-19 vaccine administration rates. A total of 79.9% of state residents age 18 and older had received at least one vaccine dose as of Wednesday, while 70.5% of adults had gotten all shots necessary be considered fully vaccinated.

Even before this week, third doses of the vaccine have been available to adult New Mexicans with compromised immune systems.

Despite the largely full hospitals statewide, hospitals around New Mexico have generally not had to deny or ration care to patients during the recent wave of cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

Such crisis care standards have been invoked in some other western states, including Idaho, Wyoming and Montana, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.

“I’m not aware of someone who needed a hospital bed who couldn’t find one somewhere,” Scrase said Wednesday.

But he acknowledged there have been logistical challenges, including the fact oxygen tanks typically don’t last long enough to transfer seriously ill patients from Hobbs to Albuquerque.

Meanwhile, most of New Mexico’s recent COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have occurred among unvaccinated individuals.

During a four-week period that ended Sept. 27, a total of 78.2% of new virus cases and 86.8% of hospitalizations were unvaccinated residents. Among the 147 deaths during that time period, 137 of the people who died — or 93.2% — were not vaccinated.

State health officials reported 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,788 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There were also 287 people hospitalized around New Mexico due to the virus — down from 359 hospitalizations a week earlier.

New Mexico’s top health official also presented more details Wednesday about two deaths linked to ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug commonly sold at veterinary supply stores.

Both individuals who died — a 38-year old woman and a 79-year old man — contracted COVID-19 but delayed seeking medical care because they thought ivermectin might alleviate their symptoms, Scrase said.

He said the “jury is still out” on the drug’s effectiveness at treating COVID-19, but said some New Mexicans have taken far more than the recommended dosage in their attempts to prevent the virus or treat its symptoms.

Ivermectin can be prescribed for humans to treat intestinal worms and other conditions. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has urged people not to take the drug for COVID-19. More testing is needed, the agency has maintained, in order to determine whether it can be used safely to treat the disease.

Since the start of August, there have been 15 ivermectin exposures reported to the University of New Mexico Poison Control Center, according to Department of Health data.

Of those 15 cases, 11 ultimately received treatment at a hospital or urgent care setting and two individuals died.