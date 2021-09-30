Bold steps to boost early childhood educator pay

In a rare moment of alignment and consensus, it seems like everyone agrees we need to pay early childhood educators more. The Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) released a report last month calling for more state resources specifically targeted at raising wages for child care professionals, and the Journal recently echoed these sentiments. The good news is that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration has already taken bold steps toward the goal of increasing compensation and credentials for early childhood educators. In just the first year since the new department’s launch, the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) has:

• Tripled enrollment in our wage supplement program for teachers making less than $16/hr.

• Launched a PreK pay parity program to better align private sector PreK teacher salaries with public school PreK teachers, increasing qualifying teachers’ annual income between $10,000 and $20,000.

• Created a $1,500 “hero bonus” for every early childhood teacher in recognition of their indispensable service to New Mexico’s children and families throughout the pandemic.

• Created a $1,500 bonus to early childhood educators who are certified bilingual.

ECECD is also working to fix the systemic problems that keep early childhood educators’ wages low – most pressing among them being the fact neither parent tuition nor state subsidy payments cover the actual cost of quality child care. That is why this summer ECECD announced a major step toward fixing this broken child care market.

The single most important revenue stream for child care is the subsidy the state pays on behalf of families who qualify for child care assistance. Traditionally, these rates are set by the local child care market, or the tuition families pay, but if the market itself is broken this only serves to entrench the market failures that keep wages low. New Mexico is now the first state in the country to use an alternative method called a “cost estimation model” to set rates based on the actual cost of providing quality care. With this new model, we calibrated subsidy rates to support a minimum wage of $12.10 for all child care workers in our state, substantially raising the subsidy rates for all child care providers across the board.

While these new rates are a significant improvement for the child care sector, legislators from the LFC were quick to point out teacher pay still needs to be much higher to attract and retain qualified educators. We completely agree. Now that the cost model is in place, we can easily calibrate our future rates to support truly competitive wages for educators – all we need is the political will to do so. If the American Families Plan passes Congress, early childhood educators will be guaranteed a minimum $15/hour wage, and if next fall New Mexicans vote to approve using a small portion of the Land Grant Permanent Fund to support early education, we may be able to push wages even higher.

We are already well on our way to improving compensation for early childhood educators, and we will continue doing everything in our power to ensure these professionals, who are so critical to the development and growth of our children and the future success of our state, get the respect and professional compensation they deserve.