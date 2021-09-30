Weakening of US comes from within

I’m sad. Many days recently I have been sad because of the public behavior of many of my fellow Americans. Their statements, usually made in anger and with hostility for their opponents, are full of irrationality and ignorance that can only be explained by an unfortunate political purpose. That purpose is now filling hospitals, sickening schools and threatening to diminish our right to elect our leaders.

It is irrational to claim that election officials in most states voluntarily participated in a historic conspiracy to deny former President Trump a victory in the 2020 election. No such conspiracy could exist. No such purpose of denying an election could be conceived.

It is irrational to attack doctors, researchers and all other health workers as participants in another, even larger conspiracy, to somehow inject all Americans with any of several harmful substances, such as magnetic particles – for some purpose unknown, an unknown substance to sterilize women, or an unknown substance to allow thought control by former President Obama – all documented claims by Trump advocates.

It is irrational to carry weapons into state legislative meetings, to attack the Congress of the United States – all elected democratically by Americans – or to threaten people openly at public meetings or on social media.

There is no real basis in American life to validate such behavior, beliefs or actions. These events have threatened the very unity and future of the nation.

Continued demonstrations, armed attacks on our national institutions, and state-level regulation of our public institutions to exert political control will cause permanent splintering of our society, with predictably violent consequences.

The weakening of the United States as a beacon of progress and freedom, which authoritarian megalomaniacs in many places have sought, will be accomplished.

This is an appeal to my fellow Americans who have become ensnared in a historic tide of irrationality to take a look at themselves, to draw back and contemplate the results of continued active promotion of such behavior and to return to our community of believers in democracy and in America.

We can disagree on matters of mutual interest without sacrificing our very character as Americans.