Q&A APS Board District 7 Courtney Jackson

Name: Courtney Jackson

Political party: Republican

Age: 46

Education: J.D., University of New Mexico School of Law — 2004; B.S. biochemistry, University of New Mexico — 1997; La Cueva High School — 1993

Occupation: Community volunteer and stay at home parent since 2010

Family: Married to Wade Jackson; two children

Relevant experience: My children attend APS. I have board leadership experience currently serving on the APS Education Foundation, two terms as PTA president, and past president of the Junior League of Albuquerque. Those leadership roles provide the skillset needed to set policy to govern, understand APS issues, and plan for long term goals.

Campaign website: CourtneyJackson4APS.com

What’s the biggest issue APS faces? How would you address it?

APS needs to prioritize student learning. The board needs to provide clear guidance on policy directives, including measurable goals that are data driven, so that the superintendent can manage the directives and staff effectively to ensure our students are successfully educated.

In your opinion, what is the primary role of a school board member?

The primary role of a school board member is to provide strong, results-oriented governance to the superintendent in order to produce successful educational outcomes.

How would you evaluate the current school board’s performance?

There is a very good reason not a single incumbent is seeking reelection; even they acknowledge it is time for change at APS. For too long the interests of students have come second to the interests of adults. The board has failed to prioritize student progress but rather accepted the status quo. That must change.

What experience do you have overseeing a budget?

I have worked with several community organizations all of which had large budgets. I never ran a deficit and always worked within the means of the organizations. (Junior League of Albuquerque, Girl Scouts, GOK PTA, Casa Angelica Auxiliary, etc.)

Would you support a vaccine mandate for APS students who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine? Why or why not?

I would not. I believe that is a choice that should be made between the parents and their health professional.

What’s your position on mask mandates at schools?

I believe that the choice to wear a mask should be left to the parents and their health professional. We should let the science dictate our policies.

Under what circumstances, if any, would you support a return to remote learning?

I would not support a return to remote learning, which I believe has a severely detrimental effect on learning and emotional health. Scientists, public health experts and health care providers agree that in-person learning is preferred and possible.

Do you think superintendent applications should be public?

Yes, once the final applicants are selected.

How would you evaluate APS as a whole?

It has neglected student learning; it is accountable to taxpayers but does not prioritize the students it serves. It is an enormous organization that moves glacially because of a dysfunctional bureaucratic culture and believes in one-size-fits-all solutions to a diverse student body.

What’s your stance on charter schools?

APS and district charters should work collaboratively to grow enrollment to meet demand. School choice programs, including open enrollment, charter schools and magnet schools, enhance quality, provide for the best interest of the students, infuse accountability into the system and provide educational opportunity where it might not have existed before.

APS has been sued numerous times for failing to release public records. What, if anything, would you do to ensure that the school district is adhering to state transparency laws, such as the Inspection of Public Records Act?

There is no excuse to violate the law, transparency or otherwise. Anyone who violates the law in the course or scope of their employment should be terminated.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, or any misdemeanor or felony?

No.