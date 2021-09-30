Prep football: This week’s games to watch

1. La Cueva (5-1, 2-0 in 2-6A) at Eldorado (4-2, 2-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, Wilson Stadium: If the Bears win here, that more or less cements the District 2-6A championship for La Cueva given its upcoming schedule. Same could hold true for the Eagles. Eldorado’s defense has been dependably solid, but it will be tested and stressed by a balanced Bears attack. After Cleveland and Rio Rancho, La Cueva arguably has the best 6A offense going.

2. Bernalillo (4-2) at Albuquerque Academy (5-1), 7 p.m. Saturday: A historic day for Academy program, which plays under the lights for the first time at Richard Harper Memorial Field. Temporary lights are being brought in for this District 5/6-4A opener. Spartans have dropped their last two. Their defense is outstanding, but Bernalillo has scored only 13 points total in losses to Moriarty and Taos. Factor in St. Pius and Valencia, and you’ve got one of the most competitive districts in New Mexico, regardless of class.

3. Cibola (3-2) at Rio Rancho (4-0), 7 p.m. Friday: The most prominent of the District 1-6A openers is a top-five matchup between the fifth-ranked Cougars and the second-ranked Rams, who have only surrendered one touchdown and seven points in four victories. Fascinating duel as Cibola QB Aden Chavez and his weapons will look to have consistent success against a defense that has shut everything, and everyone, down thus far.

4. Raton (6-0) at West Las Vegas (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Yes, the aforementioned metro-area district is the most loaded of any 4A league. The Class 3A equivalent is District 3, with the Tigers and Dons being the state’s last two 3A unbeatens. The other three teams in that district — St. Michael’s, Robertson and Santa Fe Indian — are a combined 14-3, with the Horsemen coming off a rout of Socorro last weekend.

5. Belen (3-2) at Valley (1-4), 1 p.m. Saturday, Milne Stadium: This matchup merits inclusion simply because it is entirely plausible, perhaps even probable, that the winner finishes as the runner-up in that district to Los Lunas, and that district may only send two teams to the playoffs. The Vikings need this win far more urgently than the Eagles.