Nuñez: ‘We have to do better’ for Lobo football fans on game day

UNM is aiming for necessary improvement in the football game-day experience and planning as if Saturday’s game vs. Air Force will attract between 20,000 and 30,000 fans.

Numerous and various problems arose during the Lobos’ previous home game on Sept. 11 vs. New Mexico State. Traffic on streets surrounding the stadium, overcrowding at the gate before kickoff and long lines for concessions were some of the issues that occurred during the Lobos’ game against rival New Mexico State on Sept. 11 when an announced crowd of 28,470 showed up.

“Absolute madhouse,” Matthew Abeyta of Albuquerque said via Twitter of his experience at the game on Sept. 11. “Took an eternity to park. Got up to the gate and they were ushering everybody in without checking any tickets. Concessions lines too long.”

Said UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez: “We take responsibility for areas that we have to do better.”

Nuñez acknowledged that staffing remains an issue, as it is for events involving parking and concessions across the country, and it is so challenging he made a call to fans for their cooperation and awareness for job opportunities.

For the NMSU game, it was the largest announced attendance since the 2017 Rio Grande Rivalry game that drew 32,427. That was during Nuñez’s first year on the job.

This year’s game was the second at home of the 2021 season, thus the second time instituting UNM’s cashless parking, digital ticketing and clear-bag policy. The game-day operations staff was already expecting challenges as fans adjust to new ways of doing those things, but more problems produced because of lack of staffing for parking, traffic and concessions, Nuñez said.

At least 20 people expected to work in concessions didn’t show up.

“We have to make sure we have the staffing in place to make sure we have the ability with concessions to do what we can,” Nuñez said. “And, understanding that there are some hurdles we have to overcome when it comes to staffing. … We all have to do a better job. We’re asking our fans to come to the game a little bit earlier and they enter the stadium a little bit earlier. Help the process out.”

Nuñez also said for those interested in job opportunities for game-day concessions and other event areas contact the UNM athletic department, 505-925-5500.

Nuñez encourages fans to tailgate and take in the entire game-day experience, and that will also help with the operation staff’s efficiency.

Marcus Barela of Albuquerque said he experienced minimal issues with parking when he arrived to tailgate at around 10 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Barela and his group went into the stadium about 30 minutes before kickoff, which was at 5 p.m.

“Getting into the stadium was pretty simple as long as you had your digital tickets ready to be scanned,” Barela said via Twitter.

UNM athletics has focused on educating the event staff and making sure it has the resources to be efficient on game day, Nuñez said.

On Thursday, UNM is issuing a revised map for points of entry for parking, Nuñez said, with the hopes of lessening traffic and increasing speed and efficiency into the lots.

However, long lines at concessions stands could still be an issue, Nuñez warned.

“We would put out more kiosks for concessions if we could, but it all needs staffing,” Nuñez said. “We’re really focusing on customer service. Is it going to be ideal? At this point, we are thinking it is not, but we are doing everything we can to hopefully, by Saturday or by our next home game, everything is in place.”

UNM coach Danny Gonzales said traffic at the game is a good problem to have because he wants fans to come to support his team.

“If coming up Avenida Cesar Chavez wasn’t a problem I’d be really disappointed,” Gonzales said. “Can we make it better? Sure we can. … If we put 40,000 in there, which we will eventually do, it’s going to be a big problem if we don’t solve it.”

UPDATE ON PLAYERS OUT: The status hasn’t changed on the six players who were out against UTEP due to one positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing protocols last Saturday. Receivers Mannie Logan-Greene, Keyonta Lanier, Elijah Queen, Andrew Erickson and Zarak Scruggs Jr., and tight end Trace Bruckler remain out. There remains a possibility some of them can be cleared for Saturday’s game against Air Force, but more than likely it will not be learned until Saturday.

UNM’s football team has 100 of its 109 players vaccinated by Thursday’s campus mandate for the COVID-19 vaccination requirement. The nine who are not vaccinated are in compliance with the campus mandate after being accepted for exemption, Gonzales said on Tuesday.

TRANSFER PORTAL: UNM cornerback Damon Gentry, a freshman out of O.D. Wyatt High in Fort Worth, entered the transfer portal earlier this month. It might seem surprising that a freshman would want to leave the program so early after arriving at UNM, but this year has been different due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gonzales said.

“Part of the issue is these young men were recruited without ever stepping on campus till they got here in June,” Gonzales said. “I think it was something he thought it was better off not being here.”

Saturday

Air Force at New Mexico, 4:30 p.m., FS2, 770 AM/96.3 FM