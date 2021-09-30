Q&A Albuquerque City Council District 7 Emile De Angelis

Name: Emilie De Angelis

Political party: Democratic

Age: 46

Education: Bachelor of Arts, St. Mary’s of Notre Dame, 1997

Occupation: Owner and principal, Serafina Consulting, 2017-present. Philanthropic fundraising consultant to arts, culture, education, and other nonprofits locally and nationally.

Family: Husband Bert Davenport, one child

Relevant experience: Led the state chapter of grassroots advocacy group, Moms Demand Action, for four years, growing it into a statewide force for change that passed two landmark public safety bills in the Roundhouse. Chair of the city’s public art board. Extensive professional experience in the nonprofit sector, making transformative capital projects possible.

Campaign website: EmilieABQCouncil.com

What is the biggest issue facing your district right now, and how would you address it?

Violent crime threatens our public safety, quality of life and economic progress. We must address root causes with evidence-backed, community-based violence intervention programs proven to help reduce violence; and expand the Department of Community Safety. Equally important is a fully sustainable plan for water preservation and clean energy in our city.

What, if anything, can the Council do legislatively to reduce crime?

Grow Albuquerque’s Violence Intervention Program; create an intervention team for our ERs to stop retaliation after shootings; start a program for community-driven street outreach; prioritize 24-hour crisis services for youth through age 24; expand and deepen APD community policing; ensure our 911 and 242-COPS lines are fully staffed and responsive.

APD continues operating under a U.S. Department of Justice settlement agreement that outlines reforms, policy changes, and mandatory training that police need to complete over several years. Should the city continue with that agreement or try to modify it? If so, how should the city try to modify it?

Our accountability to fulfill the agreement is critical to building public trust and to the safety of every citizen. Superintendent Sylvester Stanley’s role is central to its terms, overseeing misconduct investigations, training, the DOJ relationship; he needs our support. I view misconduct investigations as the top reform issue.

About 31% of all the city’s general fund spending currently goes to the police department. Is that the right amount? If not, should it be higher or lower and why?

It should be less. Instead of tasking APD with so much fallout we should prioritize addressing the root causes of violence, crime. Funding the Department of Community Safety and services for mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault, and abused/neglected youth are critical.

What else in the city’s current budget, if anything, do you believe should have more or less funding and why?

I support increased budgets for homeless prevention and direct services, workforce education programs, local business training and resources, clean energy and water prevention initiatives and recreation programs in the parks that serve our youth with recreation, enrichment and development opportunities.

Under what circumstances, if any, would you support raising taxes?

I’m more interested in closing tax loopholes and handouts to corporations and I will never support a tax that is regressive and disproportionately burdens low-income and struggling families.

What is your top idea for boosting the city’s economy?

Investing in the talent of citizens is the highest priority in ABQ Economic Development’s strategic plan. I strongly support their goal for workforce education. Initiatives that inclusively develop and connect local talent with employers are powerful for growth, particularly in aerospace, bioscience, renewable energy, film, professional services, and manufacturing.

If city voters approve a $50 million gross receipts tax bond for a new multipurpose soccer stadium, where do you think it should be built?

Any site should have a community impact study on the neighborhood’s needs and a plan for stabilizing impacts on existing residents, especially to prevent renters being pushed out. Other cities that have successfully navigated new stadium construction have followed these steps.

What specific strategies do you have for reducing homelessness?

We need to increase funding and development of services for mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault, and youth in crisis, as well as homeless shelters, affordable housing, and workforce education programs.

What should the city do to ensure the success of its first Gateway Center?

Connect the center to a larger plan with affordable housing and communicate it consistently as the way we offer options and hope as a city. Commit to building additional shelters to ensure a functional, effective, accessible network of locations that doesn’t over-rely on any one area.

What, if anything, should the city do for people living on the streets who do not want to stay in a shelter?

Most people opting out of shelters have legitimate fears about personal safety and theft. It’s important to manage the shelters to avoid crowding and abuse. The presence of medical services will help. Women should have their own safe area as many are trauma victims.

What large infrastructure projects would you push for in the city’s next capital implementation program?

Affordable housing, storm drainage in older residential areas currently flooding, water preservation upgrades, solar energy projects, future homeless shelters, traffic-calming projects, addressing properties with code violations, public transit improvements, urban forestry and park improvements (especially disinvested neighborhoods), and Metropolitan Redevelopment Area projects.

What plans do you have to raise the quality of life for Albuquerque residents?

Lowering crime, violence, and poverty. Increasing public safety and quality job growth. Ensuring that improvement projects are treated as opportunities to encourage infill; create walkable, bikable, and public transit amenities; spur businesses that especially attract foot traffic; and sustainably enhance the beauty of our built environment and community relationships.

What differentiates you from your opponents?

I’ve passed difficult public safety legislation at the state level more than once and united a broad range of constituents to rigorously focus on critical policy priorities. I have a depth of understanding to address root causes of violence and crime with innovative measures.

Name one issue not mentioned in the questions above that you would plan to tackle as a councilor?

It’s incredibly important that our city councilors care about the voices of our constituents. I’m a hard worker, will have an open door, and be responsive to all individuals and groups who bring ideas, creativity and enthusiasm to making Albuquerque a safer, more sustainable and beautiful place to live.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested f or, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state?

No.