UNM vaccine mandate quickly nears deadline

Facing a Thursday midnight deadline for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, at least 97% of the faculty on the University of New Mexico’s Albuquerque campus is fully vaccinated. So are more than 85% of the campus’ staff and 83.8% of the students.

Not bad, but that still leaves work to be done.

Numbers are changing rapidly, but as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, 16 members of the Albuquerque campus faculty, 225 staff members and 1,192 students had yet to submit their vaccination or exemption status to the university’s vaccination portal.

“We are contacting all the no responses, because we don’t know where they are in the pipeline,” said Cinnamon Blair, UNM’s chief marketing and communications officer. “We are trying really hard to work with people on an individual basis because we don’t want to lose students, staff or faculty.”

Vaccination sites at UNM’s Student Union Building will remain open through 2 p.m. Thursday.

To date, the university has paid out more than $1.8 million in incentives to students, faculty and staff who have provided proof of vaccinations. That includes $100 in federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds per student and a chance to win one of 50 $1,000 prizes in a drawing for faculty and staff.

Students who fail to comply with the vaccination mandate, including those who have obtained exemptions for medical or religious reasons, must submit weekly medically validated COVID-19 tests to the UNM vaccine verification site. The first test result must be turned in by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 8.

Those students who do not comply and fail to submit weekly tests will be disenrolled from the university on or after Nov. 5 and will be denied enrollment for future semesters, Blair said.

Students who are not vaccinated and do not have approved exemptions but submit weekly test results will be permitted to remain at UNM through the fall semester. But if these students do not get vaccinations or an exemption, they will not be allowed to enroll in the spring semester and beyond.

Blair said that in addition to medical and religious exemptions, students may also apply for remote-study exemptions.

“If you are a student studying online from Texas or Belen, we need to know your status,” she said. “We need to confirm that you will not be on campus or at UNM activities.”

Staff and faculty members who do not get vaccinated or obtain an exemption, will not have the option of submitting weekly COVID-19 test results.

“Basically, if a staff member refuses to get vaccinated or file for an exemption, they will be given a non-disciplinary notice of separation,” Blair said.

Non-disciplinary separation is the process in which employment is ended for reasons other than misconduct.

“If they do not comply, they will no longer have a position with the university,” Blair said. “They can apply for a job if they come into compliance, but their (previous) job may not be available.”

The process regarding faculty members who do not comply with the vaccination mandate or get an exemption varies according to the individual’s employment or contract status, she said, but actions may range from unpaid suspension to termination.

“It could potentially result in them no longer working for the university,” Blair said. “We are giving people the chance to seek clarity before moving forward.”

The vaccination mandate applies not only to UNM’s Albuquerque campus, but to all of the university’s properties, including the Health Sciences Center and the Gallup, Los Alamos, Taos and Valencia campuses. Including Health Sciences, the Albuquerque campus and branch campuses, 95.2% of faculty, 89% of staff and 79.1% of students have been fully vaccinated.

“We are really proud of the people who have stepped up, not just because it is a mandate but to keep our community safe as well,” Blair said.