Volleyball: Aggies coach Jordan has COVID, to miss 10 days

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

New Mexico State volleyball (11-3, 2-0) will be without head coach Mike Jordan, who has contracted COVID-19, when it hosts Seattle University (3-9,0-1) Thursday at 6 p.m. (ESPN+ streaming) at the Pan Am Center.

In a Wenesday tweet from the NMSU volleyball Twitter account, Jordan wrote that he recently tested positive for the virus and will begin a 10-day quarantine even though “I was vaccinated months ago.”

Jordan added: “Other than some mild symptoms, I am doing fine and looking forward to returning soon. …”

NMSU has an eight-match winning streak, eighth-longest currently among NCAA Division I volleyball teams. Junior outside hitter Katie Birtcil is the reigning WAC offensive player of the week.

UNM: The Lobos (11-2, 2-0) are at San Diego State (4-10, 1-1) Thursday at 8 p.m. and need a win to match Colorado State’s 3-0 Mountain West start.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

