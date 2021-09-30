Popejoy: All patrons must be vaccinated

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The interior of Popejoy Hall, which holds nearly 2,000 people. (Courtesy of Popejoy Presents)

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Popejoy Hall patrons will need more than a ticket when attending the season’s performances.

As of Wednesday, Popejoy is requiring patrons to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours to enter the theater.

Tom Tkach, Popejoy director, said vaccination status can be established with a vaccination card, a photo or photocopy of the vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record.

The final dose of the vaccine must have been administered at least 14 days before the performance.

Unvaccinated patrons must provide the negative results of a PCR test administered by a lab, as results from at-home COVID tests won’t be accepted.

Popejoy hasn’t hosted an event since March 2020 and its first show this year will be Cirque Mechanics on Nov. 12.

“Popejoy Hall’s adoption of a vaccination policy follows Broadway theaters, which adopted a similar requirement for their patrons in late July 2021,” Tkach said.

Verification stations will be set up to check documentation from patrons before entering the theater, he said.

“As no records will be saved, patrons must present proof of vaccination or a current negative COVID-19 test at each performance,” he said.

Negative COVID tests are not required for patrons under the age of 12, however, those ages 2 to 11 should be accompanied by an adult that meets vaccination requirements. Children under 2 will not be admitted.

Tkach said face coverings are required for all patrons, regardless of vaccination status. Masks covering nose and mouth must be worn inside the theater, the UNM Center for the Arts, and on the special events shuttle.

“The policy is expected to be in place until further notice and may be revised in accordance with Center for Disease Control guidelines,” Tkach said.

To view the full vaccination policy at popejoypresents.com/vaccine.


