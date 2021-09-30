Victorious United makes move up Mountain standings

Something unexpected and something very familiar: New Mexico United got both Wednesday night.

Saalih Muhammad scored his first goal of the season, Chris Wehan converted for the third match in a row and United grabbed a much-needed 2-0 victory over Rio Grande Valley FC at Isotopes Park.

It was the third straight win for NMU (10-8-7), which climbed into playoff position in the USL Championship’s Mountain Division. New Mexico came into the match tied with RGVFC (9-10-7) with 34 points, two points behind fourth-place Austin Bold, which was idle Wednesday. (Click here for updated league standings, here for match details.)

By the time the lights went out at Isotopes Park, United had 37 points and control of its postseason hopes with seven matches remaining in the regular season.

“Big win for us,” NMU coach Troy Lesesne said of his team’s first career win over Rio Grande Valley in four tries. “Our history with RGV speaks volumes about what a tough team they are to break down.”

Wednesday’s two-goal margin was a bit deceiving because Wehan’s clinching goal did not find the net until the final minute of second-half stoppage time. Prior to that, United spent much of the second half turning away Rio Grande Valley threats in front of an announced 5,377 nervous fans.

New Mexico goalkeeper Alex Tambakis and his back line were up to the task, posting their second consecutive clean sheet and their seventh this season.

“I always feel confident,” Tambakis said. “To me, I play behind the best team in the league so it’s all about just communication and being ready.”

The Toros outshot NMU 16-8 and put seven shots on target to New Mexico’s two – but Muhammad and Wehan made their opportunities count.

Muhammad’s goal in the 18th minute was something of an unexpected bonus, coming in his first start since returning to United in late August. It also came on just his second career shot, a rocket from just inside the RGVFC box on a ball headed back to Muhammad by David Najem.

“(Najem) is such a clever player and he set it up perfectly,” Muhammad said. “I don’t score that many goals so I’m just really happy to be able to help the team.”

Muhammad is now 2-for-2 converting shots, having scored on his lone try last season.

New Mexico led 1-0 at halftime and might easily have held a larger lead. An apparent goal by Amando Moreno was waved off on a controversial offside call and New Mexico sent several shots just over the crossbar before intermission.

Wehan then fired over an open frame in the 56th minute before the Toros began to apply consistent pressure. The visitors were rarely able to penetrate United’s defense but Tambakis was in position when needed. He cradled a low shot by RGVFC’s Frank Lopez in the 79th minute, one of the visitors’ best scoring chances.

“We’ve been able to keep clean sheets for the last two matches,” Lesesne said, “and we’ve just been so sound on the defensive end. Getting a second goal tonight was just the cherry on top.”

Wehan took care of that, blasting a shot past Toros goalkeeper Tyler Deric on an assist from Andrew Tinari. It was Wehan’s ninth goal overall this season and fifth in eight matches since rejoining United in August.

New Mexico continues its busy stretch of five matches in 15 days on Sunday with a visit to Louisville City FC. United then hosts Hartford Athletic on Wednesday.

Sunday

NM United at Louisville City FC, 1 p.m., ESPN+ (streaming)