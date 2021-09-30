Phoenix police: 2 wounded in shootout, 3rd hurt in collision

PHOENIX — An SUV’s driver and a passenger were seriously wounded in a shootout between people in the SUV and another vehicle and a third person in the SUV was injured in a subsequent collision, Phoenix police said.

The two vehicles involved in the exchange of gunfire Wednesday night at a city park sped off but the SUV then collided with a car at a nearby intersection. Sgt. Ann Justus said.

The two people shot were hospitalized in serious condition while the person injured in the crash had injuries not considered life-threatening, Justus said.

Justus said the two people in the third vehicle weren’t seriously hurt.

It wasn’t clear what prompted the shooting and no identities were released.