Mother of decapitated children charged in their killings

By Associated Press

LANCASTER, Calif. — An Arizona woman accused of killing her two children, who were decapitated in their Southern California home last year, has been arrested at her Tucson home, authorities said Wednesday.

Natalie Brothwell, 44, was taken into custody Tuesday and was being held at the Pima County Jail pending extradition to California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Brothwell was charged Monday with murder and felony child endangerment, the department said.

Her 13-year-old daughter, Malaka Taylor, and 12-year-old son, Maurice Taylor Jr., were found decapitated Dec. 4 at their home in Lancaster, in the Mojave Desert northeast of Los Angeles.

The children’s father, 35-year-old Maurice Taylor Sr., was earlier charged in their deaths and remains in custody, authorities said.

Maurice Taylor allegedly killed the children on Nov. 29, kept the bodies in the home for days and then showed their bodies to his two other sons.

Taylor was charged with child abuse of the surviving sons, who were 8 and 9 years old at the time. The children also were forced to stay in their rooms without food for several days, prosecutors contended.

Brothwell’s alleged role in the killings wasn’t immediately clear from the Sheriff’s Department statement.

It also wasn’t immediately clear whether Brothwell or Taylor had attorneys to speak on her behalf.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'I've learned': Mayor Tim Keller touts real-world experience
ABQnews Seeker
Incumbent notes challenges, says 'best days ... Incumbent notes challenges, says 'best days are ahead of us' Read profiles and Q and As with candidate Keller and the other two mayoral ...
2
New report: NM among nation's worst in child abuse, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Report questions accuracy of information shared ... Report questions accuracy of information shared this summer by former CYFD Secretary Brian Blalock It says child maltreatment rates in New Mexico were the sixth ...
3
Balloon Fiesta set for relaunch after break caused by ...
ABQnews Seeker
Restival to feature 548 balloons, pilots ... Restival to feature 548 balloons, pilots from around the world for the event that is scheduled to start Satuday. Be sure to pick up the ...
4
Virus wanes but hospitals nearly full
ABQnews Seeker
Only 10 available intensive care beds ... Only 10 available intensive care beds around New Mexico as of Tuesday morning
5
Man accused of shooting service dog, killing owner
ABQnews Seeker
Arrest warrant issued Tuesday for suspected ... Arrest warrant issued Tuesday for suspected shooter
6
UNM vaccine mandate quickly nears deadline
ABQnews Seeker
School officials: Over 1,000 students have ... School officials: Over 1,000 students have not revealed status Facing a Thursday midnight deadline for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, at least 97% of the faculty on ...
7
Treasurer of nonprofit accused of embezzlement
ABQnews Seeker
$48,000 missing from West Central group. A ... $48,000 missing from West Central group. A warrant was issued this week for the bookkeeper and treasurer of the West Central Community Development Group who ...
8
Popejoy: All patrons must be vaccinated
ABQnews Seeker
Those without proof must provide negative ... Those without proof must provide negative COVID test
9
Cowboys for Trump founder beats recall
ABQnews Seeker
Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin ... Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin has prevailed against efforts to recall him from office as a county commissioner in southern New Mexico. Recall committee ...
10
Human trafficking victim awarded $157,500 restitution
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney General Hecto Balderas said 'Traffickers ... Attorney General Hecto Balderas said 'Traffickers should not profit from their exploitation of the most vulnerable' The restitution is intended to compensate the unidentified victim ...