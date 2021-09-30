Deputy Pima County attorney dies on fishing trip near Sedona

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — A longtime deputy Pima County attorney reported missing on a fishing trip in northern Arizona was found dead Wednesday, authorities said.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said the death of 64-year-old Chris Straub appears to be an accident, but didn’t release any details.

An autopsy will be performed by the Coconino County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Authorities said Straub was an avid hiker and fisherman who went fly fishing at Oak Creek Canyon near Sedona.

When he didn’t return as expected Tuesday, Straub’s wife alerted law enforcement that he was missing.

A search and rescue team found the body in thick overgrowth near the Orchid Canyon Resort at Oak Creek Canyon shortly after noon Wednesday.

Straub served more than 30 years with the Pima County Attorney’s Office and most recently was the head of its public records unit.


