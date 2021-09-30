Nordics call on handball to review women’s bikini uniform

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The five Nordic countries urged the International Handball Federation “to review uniform rules in accordance with gender equality” after the Norway team was punished for wearing shorts instead of the mandated bikini uniform.

Norway’s women were fined by European handball authorities for “improper clothing” after wearing shorts in the European beach bronze medal match in Bulgaria in July in protest at the bikini-style rule. Men are allowed to wear T-shirts and shorts while women have to wear midriff-baring tops and bikini bottoms.

“The claim is obsolete, and one would think it belonged to another century,” Denmark sports minister Ane Halsboe-Joergensen said on Thursday. “I also have a hard time seeing what sporting reasons should be behind female athletes having to play in a bikini.”

In the open letter, the five sports ministers from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland “urge the International Handball Federation and other international sports federations to review uniform rules and to allow athletes to be dressed in a way that suits performance and comfort.”

“We emphasize the need for action not only to accommodate current female athletes, but also to support and encourage all athletes regardless of their gender or background to remain in sport.”

Halsboe-Joergensen noted there was no requirement for female beach handball players to wear a bikini “when they would rather play in shorts” and there was no similar requirement for men.

U.S. pop singer Pink backed the Norwegian team and offered to pay the 1,500 euros ($1,700) fine, saying she was “very proud” of the team for protesting against the rule. Pink tweeted that “the European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Nuñez: 'We have to do better' for Lobo football ...
College
UNM is aiming for necessary improvement ... UNM is aiming for necessary improvement in the football game-day experience and planni ...
2
Victorious United makes move up Mountain standings
Featured Sports
Something unexpected and something very familiar: ... Something unexpected and something very familiar: New Mexico United got both Wednesday night. ...
3
Prep football: This week's games to watch
Featured Sports
1. La Cueva (5-1, 2-0 in ... 1. La Cueva (5-1, 2-0 in 2-6A) at Eldorado (4-2, 2-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, Wilson Stadium: If the Bears win here, that more or ...
4
Volleyball: Aggies coach Jordan has COVID, to miss 10 ...
College
New Mexico State volleyball (11-3, 2-0) ... New Mexico State volleyball (11-3, 2-0) will be without head coach Mike Jordan, who has contracted COVID-19, when it hosts Seattle University (3-9,0-1) Thursday ...
5
Details of Jones' arrest: Woman with bloody lip, a ...
Boxing/MMA
A woman who identified herself as ... A woman who identified herself as Jon Jones' fianceê was found by police bleeding from "her no ...
6
United has some of its swagger; now it needs ...
Featured Sports
Two teams with much in common ... Two teams with much in common and a lot at stake will square off Wednesday night at Isotopes Park.
7
Dramatic finish for La Cueva
Boys' Soccer
The 18th goal of the season ... The 18th goal of the season for Brendan Baird was his most timely and most urgently needed.  &n ...
8
UNM athletic director: 9 Lobo football players unvaccinated
College
University of New Mexico athletic teams ... University of New Mexico athletic teams will have 399 of its 414 student-athletes full ...
9
Isotopes win home finale of 'important' season back with ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Isotopes, who successfully ushered ... The Albuquerque Isotopes, who successfully ushered New Mexico sports fans back into action with the first large-scale public gathering in May put a bow ...
10
Anderson, De La Cerda take aim at some UNM ...
College
Senior leadership? Antonia Anderson and Jaedyn ... Senior leadership? Antonia Anderson and Jaedyn De La Cerda have been there, provided that. In the ever-so-strange COVID-19 era, the two University of New ...