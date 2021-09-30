Stocks move lower as S&P 500 heads for a big September loss

By Damian J. Troise / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

Stocks moved lower on Wall Street Thursday as the major indexes headed for steep monthly losses.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 11:44 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 275 points, or 0.8%, to 34,117 and the Nasdaq edged up less than 0.1%.

A mix of companies that provide consumer goods and services weighed down the broader market. Roughly 80% of stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 fell. Some of those losses were tempered by gains from technology companies.

Investors have had their eyes on Washington, where Democrats and Republicans in Congress have been wrestling over extending the nation’s debt limit. Congress has moved to avert a crisis, and the Senate is poised to approve legislation to fund the federal government into early December.

The broader market has stumbled through September as investors try to get a clearer picture of the economy’s path amid inflation concerns and uncertainty about how COVID-19 will continue to impact industries and consumers.

The benchmark S&P 500 is down 4% in September and is headed for its worst monthly loss since March 2020. The index is also on pace for a 0.9% gain this quarter, which would be its smallest quarterly gain since the pandemic stunned the economy and financial markets.

Investors have been weighing a mixed bag of economic data that revealed that the highly contagious delta variant crimped consumer spending and the job market’s recovery.

The mixed signals continued Thursday as the Labor Department reported that unemployment applications rose for the third straight week and were higher than economists anticipated. The Commerce Department upgraded its estimate of economic growth during the second quarter to 6.7%, which was slightly better than economists expected.

Inflation concerns that had been weighing on the market earlier in the year returned in September as a wide range of companies issued more warnings about the impact of rising prices on their finances.

Bond yields were stable. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a benchmark for many kinds of loans, remained at 1.54% from late Wednesday. It was as low as 1.32% just over a week ago.

Supply chain problems, higher raw materials costs and labor issues are taking a toll on multiple industries. Investors are still trying to gauge whether those issues are temporary and part of the economic recovery or could linger longer than expected. The upcoming round of corporate earnings reports could shed light on how companies are dealing with those problems.

Several companies made outsized gains and losses following corporate news on Thursday. Virgin Galactic’s stock soared 14.3% after it was cleared to fly again following a Federal Aviation Administration inquiry. CarMax slumped 11.3% after reporting disappointing fiscal second-quarter profits.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'I've learned': Mayor Tim Keller touts real-world experience
ABQnews Seeker
Incumbent notes challenges, says 'best days ... Incumbent notes challenges, says 'best days are ahead of us' Read profiles and Q and As with candidate Keller and the other two mayoral ...
2
New report: NM among nation's worst in child abuse, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Report questions accuracy of information shared ... Report questions accuracy of information shared this summer by former CYFD Secretary Brian Blalock It says child maltreatment rates in New Mexico were the sixth ...
3
Balloon Fiesta set for relaunch after break caused by ...
ABQnews Seeker
Restival to feature 548 balloons, pilots ... Restival to feature 548 balloons, pilots from around the world for the event that is scheduled to start Satuday. Be sure to pick up the ...
4
Virus wanes but hospitals nearly full
ABQnews Seeker
Only 10 available intensive care beds ... Only 10 available intensive care beds around New Mexico as of Tuesday morning
5
Man accused of shooting service dog, killing owner
ABQnews Seeker
Arrest warrant issued Tuesday for suspected ... Arrest warrant issued Tuesday for suspected shooter
6
UNM vaccine mandate quickly nears deadline
ABQnews Seeker
School officials: Over 1,000 students have ... School officials: Over 1,000 students have not revealed status Facing a Thursday midnight deadline for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, at least 97% of the faculty on ...
7
Treasurer of nonprofit accused of embezzlement
ABQnews Seeker
$48,000 missing from West Central group. A ... $48,000 missing from West Central group. A warrant was issued this week for the bookkeeper and treasurer of the West Central Community Development Group who ...
8
Popejoy: All patrons must be vaccinated
ABQnews Seeker
Those without proof must provide negative ... Those without proof must provide negative COVID test
9
Cowboys for Trump founder beats recall
ABQnews Seeker
Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin ... Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin has prevailed against efforts to recall him from office as a county commissioner in southern New Mexico. Recall committee ...
10
Human trafficking victim awarded $157,500 restitution
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney General Hecto Balderas said 'Traffickers ... Attorney General Hecto Balderas said 'Traffickers should not profit from their exploitation of the most vulnerable' The restitution is intended to compensate the unidentified victim ...