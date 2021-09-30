2 ex-Leavenworth prison guards indicted on smuggling counts

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Two former prison guards at Leavenworth Detention Center have been indicted by a federal grand jury on counts accusing them of smuggling drugs and other contraband into the prison, according to federal authorities.

Jacqueline Sifuentes, 25, of Laredo, Texas, and Cheyonte Harris, 29, of Raytown, Missouri, were both indicted Sept. 22, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Thursday.

The indictment says Sifuentes used her position to smuggle methamphetamine, marijuana, tobacco and other contraband into the prison in exchange for bribe payments from federal inmates. She was arrested Tuesday and is charged with conspiring to commit bribery and provide contraband, bribery, and providing contraband to an inmate.

Harris was arrested Monday and is also accused of using her position to smuggle contraband into the prison in exchange for bribe payments, as well as lying to FBI agent about it. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on counts of conspiring to commit bribery and provide contraband and making false statements to federal agents.

Both Sifuentes and Harris have had initial court appearances before federal magistrate judges.