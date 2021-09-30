‘New collar’ training center to host event Friday

Santa-Fe based New Collar Innovation Center will host a job training fair Friday at the Santa Fe Higher Education Center, a release said.

The organization, which offers digital fabrication and design training, will host the Manufacturing Day event between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the center, 1950 Siringo Road in Santa Fe.

Registration is required. For more information, visit newcollarnetwork.com/mfg-day-registration.

The New Collar Innnovation Center is also gearing up to host a 3D Print Bootcamp, which starts Oct. 4. For more information about the course, visit https://newcollarnetwork.com/workforce-training-3d-printing-bootcamp/.

“New collar” refers to a trend of blue collar jobs becoming digital careers involving tools like artificial intelligence, robotics, 3D printing and more, the release said.