JBS Foods cited after worker dies in Colorado chemical vat

By Associated Press

GREELEY, Colo. — Meatpacker JBS Foods Inc. faces about $59,000 in fines after a worker fell into vat of chemicals used to process animal hides and died at one of the company’s meat processing facilities in northern Colorado, officials said.

The employee at the plant in Greeley fell into the vat March 27 while trying to install a paddlewheel used to churn the chemicals, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Investigators determined that JBS failed to adequately secure a trolley and hoist that were being used to lift the paddlewheel.

JBS and its Swift Beef Co. operations were cited for eight safety violations related to the accident, The Greeley Tribune reported on Wednesday.

“The employees at this facility deserve better than to fear for their lives and their safety when they come to work,” OSHA Area Director Amanda Kupper in Denver said in a news release.

JBS said in a statement that employee “health and safety is at the core of all our decisions,” and that the company is committed to providing a safe environment at its facilities.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations, sent Monday, to comply with or contest them, or to ask to meet with Kupper.

OSHA fined JBS $15,615 in September 2020 for failing to protect its employees in Greeley from COVID-19. Six workers there died and nearly 300 were infected.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Man stuck in Arizona storm drain saved after he ...
Around the Region
A man who got stuck inside ... A man who got stuck inside a metro Phoenix storm drain was rescued on Thursday after people passing by saw the man waving his ...
2
COVID-19 cases on the rise among Phoenix homeless population
Around the Region
Phoenix's homeless population is wrestling with ... Phoenix's homeless population is wrestling with its own surge in COVID-19 cases and more medical workers are urgently needed, advocates say. A Phoenix hotel ...
3
Deputy Pima County attorney dies on fishing trip near ...
Around the Region
A longtime deputy Pima County attorney ... A longtime deputy Pima County attorney reported missing on a fishing trip in northern Arizona was found dead Wednesday, authorities said. Coconino County Sheriff's ...
4
University of Colorado faces COVID religious exemption suit
Around the Region
A pediatrician and a medical student ... A pediatrician and a medical student at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus are challenging denials of their requests for religious exemptions from ...
5
Navajo Nation reports 67 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 67 more COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe's totals to 33,907 confirmed ...
6
Flag-wearing man throws Molotov cocktail into Austin Dems HQ
Around the Region
An arson investigation was underway after ... An arson investigation was underway after a man wearing an American flag bandanna threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic ...
7
Phoenix police: 2 wounded in shootout, 3rd hurt in ...
Around the Region
An SUV's driver and a passenger ... An SUV's driver and a passenger were seriously wounded in a shootout between people in the SUV and another vehicle and a third person ...
8
Arizona high court allows school mask ban ruling to ...
Around the Region
The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday ... The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to immediately reinstate a series of new laws that include measures which block schools from requiring masks ...
9
Phoenix mom who shot 2 kids told police she ...
Around the Region
A woman accused of shooting her ... A woman accused of shooting her two young children, killing one, inside their south Phoenix home said she was depressed and had intended to ...