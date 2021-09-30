Fishing Line for Sept. 30, 2021

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

At Bluewater Lake, Olson Begay of Tse Bonito caught and released a 38.5-inch tiger muskie using a Savage Gear swimbait Sept. 25. … Dominic Valencia of Albuquerque caught a 42-inch tiger muskie using a hotdog Sept. 16.

At Cochiti Lake, Carson Bullard, 9, of Rio Rancho caught a 3.5-pound smallmouth bass using a white and silver crankbait Sept. 26. … Molly Bullard, 7, of Rio Rancho caught a 19-inch walleye using a white and silver crankbait Sept. 26.

Ashtyn Jett McMullin, 6, of Arroyo Hondo caught her first trout at Eagle Rock Lake using pink PowerBait on Sept. 18.

At Elephant Butte Lake, Malachi James Cruz, 11, of Roswell caught and released a 3-pound striper using a white curly tail jig Sept. 26. … Julian Trujillo of Albuquerque caught an 18-inch, 5-pound largemouth bass using a minnow Sept. 25. …Brandon Marshall of Las Cruces caught a 17-inch smallmouth bass trolling a jointed Rapala lure Sept. 25. … Brian Turnbull of Alamogordo caught and released a 15-inch striper using a white crankbait Sept. 24. … Brian Rittel of El Paso caught eight crappie using green grubs near the Dam Site Marina on Sept. 16.

Richard Candelaria of Albuquerque caught his limit of rainbow trout at Fenton Lake, measuring 18 to 21 inches, using a variety of flies Sept. 25.

Jessa Gomez, 3, of La Puebla caught two 20-inch rainbow trout at Laguna del Campo using orange PowerBait on Sept. 23.

Daniel Sanchez of Los Lunas caught a 16.5-inch smallmouth bass at Lake Farmington using a worm Sept. 26.

Diane Barnes of Farmington caught an 18-inch smallmouth bass at Navajo Lake using a green with red flake Senko worm Sept. 17.

Daniel Salaz of Albuquerque caught a 25-inch, 5.4-pound rainbow trout on the Pecos River using PowerBait on Sept. 21.

Katelyn, Kaydence and Karleigh Romero, ages 9 and 10, of Cochiti Pueblo caught their limits of rainbow trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond, including a 20-incher, using Klinkhamer flies, Slumpbuster flies and Pistol Pete spinner flies Sept. 26.

If you have a catch of the week story send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME AND FISH

Northeast fishing report

Fishing for brook trout at Cabresto Lake was good using small dry flies.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was fair to good using homemade dough bait and PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 40.1 cubic feet per second. Fishing for trout was fair to good using worms and spinners.

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was good using Quill Gordon dry flies, nightcrawler worms and PowerBait. Fishing for walleye was good using silver spoons. Fishing for catfish was fair using chicken liver.

Conchas Lake State Park has closed access to all boat ramps due to dropping water levels. The boat ramps on the south side of the lake managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are open. Fishing for bass was fair to good using shad pattern crankbaits.

At Costilla Creek, fishing for trout was good using caddis dry flies. The department has implemented the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involved removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in spring 2022. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. The department anticipates completion of this final phase in the fall of 2021. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Fishing for trout at Cowles Ponds was fair to good using chartreuse PowerBait.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout was slow at Eagle Nest Lake using PowerBait. Fishing for kokanee salmon was fair using red Dardevle spoons. Fishing for pike was good using small crankbaits trolling.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using pink and orange PowerBait.

Fishing for trout on the Gallinas River was good using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at Hopewell Lake was good using black Pistol Pete spinner flies and grey bunny leech flies.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was fair to good using Pistol Pete spinner flies, PowerBait and dry flies.

Fishing for trout on the Los Pinos River was good using small beadhead nymph flies.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was fair to good using PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Morphy Lake was good using silver spinners, Pistol Pete spinner flies and PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Pecos River, near the town of Pecos, on Monday morning was 34.2 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using red annelid flies and pheasant tail nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery on Monday morning was 35.1 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using brown Pistol Pete spinner flies, small streamer flies and tungsten nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 216 cfs. Fishing for trout was very good using streamer flies and dry fly with dropper nymph fly setups.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was 11.8 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using attractor dry flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora on Monday morning near Tererro was 10.0 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was 6.67 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using dry flies. Anglers reported that the water level is very low and the water is clear.

Fishing for trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir was good using worms and PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Shuree Ponds was good using zebra midge pattern flies.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for white bass at Ute Lake was fair using slab spoons and Wally Diver lures. Fishing for crappie was good using cricket and bug pattern flies. Fishing for bass was fair using drop shot or Ned rigs in 15 to 20 feet of water on main lake points. Fishing for catfish was fair. Fishing for bluegill was good using bug pattern flies. The water surface temperature was in the mid 70s and the main lake color was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Fishing for catfish at Abiquiú Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms and shrimp. Fishing for carp was fair using corn.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 29.4 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was good using chartreuse lipless crankbait lures, swimbaits, hotdogs and silver spoons.

Fishing for trout on the Brazos River was fair to good using beadhead nymph flies.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was good using dry flies and garlic scented PowerBait.

Monday morning flows on the Chama River, below El Vado and Abiquiú, were 104 cfs and 117 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was good using nightcrawler worms. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair to good using beadhead nymph flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for walleye, pike and bass at Cochiti Lake was good using white and silver crankbaits near the dam.

Fishing for trout at El Vado Lake was fair to good using PowerBait at the North El Vado Day Use Area off State Road 95. Fishing for smallmouth bass, perch and trout was fair to good near the Dam Day Use Area.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good using flies. Please remember, only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

Willow, Sierra Vista and La Laja boat launches are closed at Heron Lake. The primitive boat launch is open. Shoreline fishing is available between Sierra Vista and the spillway or in Rincon. Fishing for trout was slow. The Quality Waters of the Rio Chama can be accessed at the Rio Chama Trailhead. The stairs are closed so use the road to the spillway. Non-quality waters can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area located on State Road 95, 13 miles west of U.S. Highway 84.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez near the town of Jemez on Monday morning was 4.04 cfs. Fishing for trout was good on the Valles Caldera using grasshopper dry fly patterns. Fishing for trout was good on the East Fork using gold spinners and beadhead nymph flies.

Fishing for trout at Laguna del Campo was good using orange PowerBait.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Lake Farmington was good using nightcrawler worms and Senko worms.

Due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions, stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for bass at Navajo Lake was fair to good using crankbait lures and green with red flake Senko worms. Fishing for pike was good using crankbait lures. Fishing for kokanee salmon was good using Fire Tiger spinners, pink squid and orange spinners tipped with corn.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande was fair using worms and shrimp near Albuquerque.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 796 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using olive, brown and grey midge pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using Rapala lures, peach PowerBait and nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using Klinkhamer flies, Slumpbuster flies and Pistol Pete spinner flies.

Tingley Beach had no reports from anglers this week.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Alumni Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

The water level is extremely low and will remain low through October for dam repairs at Bear Canyon Lake.

Fishing for all species was slow at Bill Evans Lake.

Fishing for white bass at Caballo Lake was good using 3-inch chartreuse curly tail grubs, live minnows, crankbaits and spinners. Fishing for catfish was good using nightcrawler worms, chicken liver, shrimp and shad.

Fishing for white bass at Elephant Butte Lake was good using topwater lures, Whopper Ploppers, white slab spoons and chartreuse slab spoons. Fishing for largemouth bass and smallmouth bass was fair to good using live minnows and joined Rapala lures. Fishing for striped bass was fair to good using white crankbaits and white curly tail jigs. Fishing for crappie was good using small green grubs at Dam Site Marina. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using dough bait, cut carp, beef liver and shad.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 52.4 cfs. Fishing for catfish was good using cut bait.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was slow to fair using PowerBait and Pistol Pete spinner flies.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was good using yellow PowerBait.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 0.21 cfs. Fishing for catfish north of Elephant Butte Lake was good using cut bait.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Trees Lake was fair to good using worms and cut bluegill bait.

Young Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was good using nightcrawler worms. Fishing for bass was good using nightcrawler worms.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek. Fishing for bass was fair to good using nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 3.46 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until 2022.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Brantley Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Chaparral Park Lake was fair to good using shrimp and hotdogs.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Green Meadow Lake was fair to good using purple Senko worms.

Fishing for catfish at Greene Acres Lake was good using hotdogs and shrimp.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was fair to good using nightcrawler worms and garlic PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was good using shrimp, nightcrawler worms and hotdogs.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Lake Van was good using worms.

Fishing for catfish at Oasis Park Lake was good using cut bait and worms.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 82.0 cfs. Fishing for white bass was good using live shiners south of Malaga. Fishing for catfish was good using cut carp bait south of Malaga.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 14.7 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair using worms.

The boat ramp at Santa Rosa Lake has opened as water levels have increased due to recent rains. Due to low lake levels, Santa Rosa Lake State Park will operate as a no-wake lake until conditions improve.

Fishing for catfish at Sumner Lake was fair to good using chicken liver and cut bait.