NM reports sharp growth in virus cases

SANTA FE — The number of new COVID-19 infections surged to 1,009 cases in New Mexico on Thursday — the highest one-day total reported by the state in eight months.

Hospitalizations for the disease jumped to 336 patients, a 17% increase over the previous day.

Thursday’s case total could just be reporting blip, as the number of recent infections had appeared to reach a plateau earlier this month. But state health officials also have warned that the late-summer growth in cases — largely fueled by the highly contagious delta variant — might not be over yet.

The Department of Health on Thursday also reported:

■ 13 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the official state total to 4,801 fatalities. Four of the deaths announced Thursday were adults from Bernalillo County.

People who aren’t fully vaccinated make up about 93% of the deaths over the last four weeks.

■ 70.8% of New Mexico adults have completed their vaccine series and 80.1% have had at least one dose.

The 1,009 cases reported Thursday include 303 in Bernalillo County and 140 in San Juan County. It’s the most announced for a day since Jan. 29, before vaccines were widely available.

The state reported more cases one day in August, but the total included historical, not just recent, cases.

The state also launched an online questionnaire to help people determine whether they’re eligible for a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

Visit vaccineNM.org and click on the blue link near the top of the page. An online questionnaire will help people determine their eligibility and, if they qualify, allow them to schedule an appointment for the shot.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends Pfizer boosters for individuals who completed their Pfizer vaccine series at least six months ago and meet certain other requirements.