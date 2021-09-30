2021 Albuquerque local election

By Donn Friedman / Journal Asst. Managing Editor

Welcome to the Journal’s coverage of the Albuquerque city and school board races in the 2021 election.

Here you can find key dates and voter information, links to published news stories and information and questionnaires for many of the local candidates. It will also include links to our coverage of bond issues on the ballot, including the city proposal to issue $50 million in bonds to build a new stadium for United.

This is a work in progress and ABQjournal will continue adding content from the newspaper, including endorsements from our Editorial Board as these become available.

Contact Martin Salazar msalazar@abqjournal.com if you are seeking additional information. For official election information — including where to register to vote — call the Bernalillo County clerk at (505) 468-1290.

We hope you find these resources helpful. See you at the polls.

— Martin Salazar, City Editor

Key Dates

  • Oct. 5: Clerks begin mailing absentee ballots to voters who have requested them. Absentee voting begins – mail or hand-deliver your completed absentee ballot. In-person absentee and Same Day Registration (SDR) at Clerk’s Annex begins (M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • Oct. 16-30: Early Voting and SDR expand, Monday to Saturday, most locations open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For ballot drop box locations click here
  • Oct. 28: Deadline for Absentee Applications to be received.  Applications received after the 28th will be rejected, even if it is postmarked on the 28th.
  • Oct. 29: Last day county clerks can mail absentee ballots to voters who request them.
  • Nov. 2: Election Day 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.  Absentee Ballots are due in the clerk’s office no later than 7 p.m.

 


