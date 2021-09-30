Driver struck, killed person in SE ABQ

Police are looking for the driver who killed a person in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in Southeast Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said the crash occurred around 4 a.m. at Girard and Vale SE, north of Gibson.

She said the person was crossing Girard when they were struck by someone in a sedan. Atkins said the driver fled and the person hit was declared dead at the scene.

“This investigation is ongoing,” she said, adding it is “unknown” if speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.

An Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers news release said the sedan was either a 2013 to 2018 Silver Toyota Avalon or a 2012 to 2017 Silver Toyota Camry.

“The vehicle should have damage to the front right side and missing the passenger side mirror,” the release said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the driver’s arrest.