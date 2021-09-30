Sports Speak Up! On Lobo football and Jon Jones’ continued troubles

By ABQJournal News Staff

DANNY GONZALES is head coach of the UNM football team. I don’t understand how he does not by the last week in September have 100% vaccination rate among his football players. UNM has made it clear that all students, faculty and employees who access UNM facilities will be vaccinated by September 30. He has known this since July and he knows it takes two shots to be fully vaccinated. He is the boss and is accountable to his athletes, coaches and to the fans who support UNM Athletics.

— Paul R. Duncan, MD

TO THE 15 unvaccinated UNM student athletes, you can be certain that at some point, the virus that causes Covid will catch up to you unless you opt for the vaccine. How many more football games and other athletic contests will UNM lose because of your ignorance and selfishness? Protect yourself and those around you.

— DJO

JUST WONDERING how much Coach Gonzales enjoyed his trip to El Paso?

— Despised Aggie

AS REGARDS another episode of Jon Jones’ violent extracurricular activities, all one can say is: if it walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck and looks like a duck … .

— Stimson

JON “BONES” JONES needs a new nickname. I suggest Jon “Bonehead” Jones. This dude can’t get out of his own way and seriously needs some professional (counsel) and a good AA group.

— Hugh Mungus


