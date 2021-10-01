Flat tire led State Police to NY homicide suspect

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Haiyan Deng (State Police)
A homicide suspect’s flight from New York City was undone by a flat tire on Interstate 40 near Edgewood.

New Mexico State Police arrested Haiyan Deng, 31, who was booked into the Torrance County Detention Center and charged with resisting, evading or obstructing an officer in the Sept. 23 incident.

Court records show Deng tried to escape after the State Police officer attempted to detain her and police found a revolver inside a plastic bag in Deng’s SUV.

State Police said Deng is the suspect in a New York homicide and a fugitive complaint said she is currently charged in the state with burglary, assault, criminal mischief and harassment.

State Police Officer Ray Wilson said Deng will be extradited to New York.

“The individual has not been extradited or officially charged at this time,” a spokesperson for New York City police said. They did not respond to additional questions.

According to a statement of probable cause filed in Magistrate Court:

A State Police officer was notified around 6:30 p.m. of a stranded driver along westbound I-40 near Edgewood. The officer found Deng in a silver SUV with a blown tire on the side of the highway.

“I checked on her, she had people coming from Albuquerque to help her and I left the area,” the officer wrote.

Then, about an hour later, a State Police sergeant told the officer Deng was wanted by New York police in a homicide and may have a gun. The sergeant told the officer to not let Deng into the SUV and “watch her hands at all times.”

Deng told the officer she wanted a sweater from her SUV and tried to open the door but the officer stopped her and put a handcuff on her wrist. Deng resisted and wrestled with the officer before they both fell to the ground.

The officer was able to restrain Deng and handcuff her completely, placing Deng in the back of a police vehicle.

The officer searched Deng’s SUV before it was towed and found a silver and black revolver in a plastic bag in a backpack on the front passenger floorboard.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Flat tire led State Police to NY homicide suspect
ABQnews Seeker
A homicide suspect’s flight from New ... A homicide suspect’s flight from New York City was undone by a flat tire on Interstate 40 near Edgewood. New Mexico State Police arrested ...
2
Driver struck, killed person in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Police are looking for the driver ... Police are looking for the driver who killed a person in a hit and run Thursday morning in the University-area. Crime stoppers is offering ...
3
2021 Albuquerque local election
ABQnews Seeker
Welcome to the Journal's coverage of ... Welcome to the Journal's coverage of the Albuquerque city and school board races in the 2021 election. Here you can find key dates and voter ...
4
NM reports sharp growth in virus cases
ABQnews Seeker
The number of new COVID-19 infections ... The number of new COVID-19 infections surged to 1,009 cases in New Mexico on Thursday — the highest one-day total reported by the state ...
5
'New collar' training center to host event Friday
ABQnews Seeker
Santa-Fe based New Collar Innovation Center ... Santa-Fe based New Collar Innovation Center will host a job training fair Friday at the Santa Fe Higher Education Center, a release said.
6
'I've learned': Keller touts real-world experience
ABQnews Seeker
Incumbent notes challenges, says 'best days ... Incumbent notes challenges, says 'best days are ahead of us'
7
Popejoy: All patrons must be vaccinated
ABQnews Seeker
Those without proof must provide negative ... Those without proof must provide negative COVID test
8
Human trafficking victim awarded $157,500 restitution
ABQnews Seeker
AG Balderas: 'Traffickers should not profit ... AG Balderas: 'Traffickers should not profit from their exploitation of the most vulnerable'
9
Treasurer of nonprofit accused of embezzlement
ABQnews Seeker
$48,000 missing from West Central group $48,000 missing from West Central group