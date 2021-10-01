Editorial: Things are looking up! The Balloon Fiesta is back

“We need this Balloon Fiesta,” Sam Parks, the fiesta’s director of operations, says of the world’s premier hot air balloon festival.

And Albuquerque needs its signature event – the energy and excitement it brings to the city, the national and international attention it garners, the tens of thousands of visitors and wide-eyed children of all ages who’ll gather at Balloon Fiesta Park to see the 648 pilots and their 548 hot air balloons, and the enormous economic impact of it all.

The 2019 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta generated $186 million in total economic impact to the city and state, according to fiesta officials. Parks says the loss of Balloon Fiesta last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic created a devastating financial hardship on many businesses and employees. The postponement had a demoralizing effect on a COVID-weary public.

But things are quite literally looking up. Weather forecasts are looking good for Saturday morning’s big kickoff, following some early morning fog. The rest of the weekend is expected to be warmer and drier with light winds – great weather for hot air ballooning.

Parks expects 60,000 to 80,000 people to show up for Saturday’s mass ascension that begins at 7 a.m. The Krispy Kreme morning glow begins at 6:30 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 6:45 a.m. Events continue throughout the day Saturday until the AfterGlow fireworks show at 8 p.m.

Competition flying begins at 8 a.m. Monday.

This year’s fiesta will have a different look, with several COVID-safe practices in place. All dining will be outdoors. Organizers have scoured local stores to collect 180 patio heaters and enough propane to keep them glowing. About half of the 80 vendors will be selling food, the other half merchandise. Hand-washing and sanitizing stations will be all around the park.

Unlike the State Fair, visitors will not be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or testing, but due to CDC guidelines, face masks will be required where large outdoor crowds are present, on all park-and-ride shuttles and in all indoor settings. Concession stand workers will also have to wear masks, be separated from the public by plastic shields and will offer cashless options.

Organizers have amassed nearly a half million face masks for visitors. Public address systems and signs will remind guests to keep them on. Organizers are counting on the public’s cooperation for self-enforcement. Let’s not let them down. They also note there’s plenty of room with more than 100 acres inside the fences of Balloon Fiesta Park to spread out and take in some deep breaths along with the sights.

The balloons – especially the 84 special shapes that usually attract the largest crowds – will be spread out around the launch field instead of being concentrated in the eastern portion, helping to thin the multitudes.

It took a lot of work to get to this point, and credit goes to fiesta’s 24-member all-volunteer board for not giving up. Pilots and teams from Brazil, Canada, France, Mexico, the Netherlands and Switzerland will join their American colleagues at the launch field; popular events like the gas balloon race are back; and the brand new “Fiesta de los Globitos” will feature mini mass ascensions of 35-plus radio-controlled, quarter scale model tethered hot air balloons. (Those are from 7:30-11 a.m. Oct. 3, 6 and 8.) Launching a new event amid the pandemic was a feat in itself.

The emphasis of this year’s fiesta, which wraps up with the farewell mass ascension at 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, is safety and fun. It’s an appropriate emphasis during a pandemic. It’s been a rough year and a half, and unfortunately some vendors won’t be participating because of staffing and supply chain issues. On that note, organizers are encouraging the public to be patient given all the changes and challenges.

“It’s been two years since we had a Balloon Fiesta, and we’ve all gone through a lot,” Parks says. We all have. Here’s to an amazing 2021 fiesta, and things looking up from here on in.

Know before you go From parking and park-and-ride to who’s flying, see the special Balloon Fiesta section in today’s Albuquerque Journal.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.