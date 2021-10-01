Lobo basketball gets some TV assignments, three dates switched

By ABQJournal News Staff

The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday the national television schedule for the conference’s men’s basketball games this season. New Mexico will have 13 of its 18 conference games broadcast nationally on FS1 or CBS Sports Network.

The Lobos will have seven games broadcast this season on FS1: Colorado State (Dec. 28), at Nevada (Jan. 1), at San Diego State (Jan. 31), Boise State (Feb. 8), at Utah State (Feb. 22), at Fresno State (Mar. 1) and UNLV (Mar. 5). UNM will appear on CBS Sports Network six times this season: Utah State (Jan. 8), at UNLV (Jan. 11), San Diego State (Jan. 15), at Colorado State (Jan. 19), at Wyoming (Jan. 22) and at Air Force (Feb. 5).

Due to television selections, three of New Mexico’s games changed dates from the original schedule. The game at Colorado State is now Jan. 19 (originally Jan. 18), the home game vs. San Jose State is now Jan. 28 (originally Jan. 29) and the game at San Diego State is now Jan. 31 (originally Feb. 1).

The Lobos’ other five Mountain West Conference games along with their home non-conference games will have their tip times and potential television broadcast announcements at a later date.

2021-22 UNM men’s basketball schedule


