College sports: Lobos, Utah State to play for women’s soccer lead

By Journal Staff Report

Riding a six-match winning streak, New Mexico hosts Utah State Friday in a showdown of the two teams tied for the lead in the Mountain West Conference women’s soccer standings.

The Lobos are 7-2, 2-0. Utah State (9-1-1, 2-0) is coming off a 2-1 win over Nevada and a 2-0 win over UNLV to start the conference schedule.

It’s the opener of a weekend home stand that also includes a Sunday match vs. Boise State (7-2-1, 1-0-1). By its conclusion, the defending league champion Lobos will have a concrete idea of whether a repeat is possible.

“It’s going to be a battle of two very good teams with some incredibly talented players on the field for both groups,” said UNM coach Heather Dyche.

The Lobos have scored 18 goals over their six-game win streak. Jaydyn Edwards and Zaria Katesigwa, the league’s reigning freshman of the week, lead the conference with six goals apiece, while Edwards is also the conference leader with 19 shots on goal. Emily Johnson has dominated the defensive end as she has recorded 32 saves in six matches started and only allowed six goals. Johnson holds the second most wins in program history (36).

The Lobos have seen offensive production from all over the pitch as nine players have netted at least one goal and 16 have recorded a shot on goal.

• New Mexico State (5-6, 1-1 Western Athletic Conference) hosts its first league match of the season Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Seattle University (6-3-1, 0-1). The Aggies are trying to reverse a bad history against the Redhawks – a 1-12 record all time. And they need some offense – Xitlaly Hernandez had NMSU’s lone two shots in its last outing, a 2-0 loss Saturday at Utah Valley.

CROSS COUNTRY: New Mexico has sent its teams to the prestigious Joe Piane Invitational, hosted Friday by Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.

The Lobo women, No. 3 nationally, will send a starting lineup that includes Tokyo Olympian Adva Cohen, Andrea Engesaeth, Abbe Goldstein, Emma Heckel, Gracelyn Larkin, Amelia Mazza-Downie, Hannah Miller and Stefanie Parsons to compete in the Blue Division with 12 other ranked teams, including four in the top 10.

The men will run in the Blue Division against 23 other schools, including 11 ranked schools.

• New Mexico State’s men and women also are running Friday, taking the short trip to Tucson to compete in the Dave Murray Invitational, hosted by the University of Arizona. Arizona State, Grand Canyon and San Diego State will also be in competition

Anekin Hetman and Emily Stutesman led the New Mexico State men and women in their most recent outing, the Sept. 18 Lori Fitzgerald Memorial Open at the NM State Golf Course.

Next up for New Mexico State is the Oct. 16 meet at UC Riverside, which will be the course upon which the league championship meet will take place on Oct. 30.

Friday
Women’s soccer: Utah State at New Mexico, 7:30 p.m.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
College sports: Lobos, Utah State to play for women's ...
College
Riding a six-match winning streak, New ... Riding a six-match winning streak, New Mexico hosts Utah State Friday in a showdown of the two teams ...
2
Lobo basketball gets some TV assignments, three dates switched
College
The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday ... The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday the national television schedule for the conference's men's basketball games this season. New Mexico will have 13 of ...
3
Volleyball: Aggies coach Jordan has COVID, to miss 10 ...
College
New Mexico State volleyball (11-3, 2-0) ... New Mexico State volleyball (11-3, 2-0) will be without head coach Mike Jordan, who has contracted COVID-19, when it hosts Seattle University (3-9,0-1) Thursday ...
4
Nuñez: 'We have to do better' for Lobo football ...
College
UNM is aiming for necessary improvement ... UNM is aiming for necessary improvement in the football game-day experience and planni ...
5
UNM athletic director: 9 Lobo football players unvaccinated
College
University of New Mexico athletic teams ... University of New Mexico athletic teams will have 399 of its 414 student-athletes full ...
6
Anderson, De La Cerda take aim at some UNM ...
College
Senior leadership? Antonia Anderson and Jaedyn ... Senior leadership? Antonia Anderson and Jaedyn De La Cerda have been there, provided that. In the ever-so-strange COVID-19 era, the two University of New ...
7
Lobos hope to get some WRs back for AFA
College
EL PASO - For its Mountain ... EL PASO - For its Mountain West Conference opener against Air Force this Saturday, University o ...
8
COVID tracing, Miners rock Lobos
College
EL PASO - The University of ... EL PASO - The University of New Mexico Lobos tried to take that whole "next man up" ...
9
Aggies keep it close for a while, but...
College
hawaii 41, nmsu 21Ags keep it ... hawaii 41, nmsu 21Ags keep it close for a while, but... By Paul MacKinnon For the Journal LAS CRUCES ...