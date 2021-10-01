College sports: Lobos, Utah State to play for women’s soccer lead

Riding a six-match winning streak, New Mexico hosts Utah State Friday in a showdown of the two teams tied for the lead in the Mountain West Conference women’s soccer standings.

The Lobos are 7-2, 2-0. Utah State (9-1-1, 2-0) is coming off a 2-1 win over Nevada and a 2-0 win over UNLV to start the conference schedule.

It’s the opener of a weekend home stand that also includes a Sunday match vs. Boise State (7-2-1, 1-0-1). By its conclusion, the defending league champion Lobos will have a concrete idea of whether a repeat is possible.

“It’s going to be a battle of two very good teams with some incredibly talented players on the field for both groups,” said UNM coach Heather Dyche.

The Lobos have scored 18 goals over their six-game win streak. Jaydyn Edwards and Zaria Katesigwa, the league’s reigning freshman of the week, lead the conference with six goals apiece, while Edwards is also the conference leader with 19 shots on goal. Emily Johnson has dominated the defensive end as she has recorded 32 saves in six matches started and only allowed six goals. Johnson holds the second most wins in program history (36).

The Lobos have seen offensive production from all over the pitch as nine players have netted at least one goal and 16 have recorded a shot on goal.

• New Mexico State (5-6, 1-1 Western Athletic Conference) hosts its first league match of the season Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Seattle University (6-3-1, 0-1). The Aggies are trying to reverse a bad history against the Redhawks – a 1-12 record all time. And they need some offense – Xitlaly Hernandez had NMSU’s lone two shots in its last outing, a 2-0 loss Saturday at Utah Valley.

CROSS COUNTRY: New Mexico has sent its teams to the prestigious Joe Piane Invitational, hosted Friday by Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.

The Lobo women, No. 3 nationally, will send a starting lineup that includes Tokyo Olympian Adva Cohen, Andrea Engesaeth, Abbe Goldstein, Emma Heckel, Gracelyn Larkin, Amelia Mazza-Downie, Hannah Miller and Stefanie Parsons to compete in the Blue Division with 12 other ranked teams, including four in the top 10.

The men will run in the Blue Division against 23 other schools, including 11 ranked schools.

• New Mexico State’s men and women also are running Friday, taking the short trip to Tucson to compete in the Dave Murray Invitational, hosted by the University of Arizona. Arizona State, Grand Canyon and San Diego State will also be in competition

Anekin Hetman and Emily Stutesman led the New Mexico State men and women in their most recent outing, the Sept. 18 Lori Fitzgerald Memorial Open at the NM State Golf Course.

Next up for New Mexico State is the Oct. 16 meet at UC Riverside, which will be the course upon which the league championship meet will take place on Oct. 30.

Friday

Women’s soccer: Utah State at New Mexico, 7:30 p.m.