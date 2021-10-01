‘Walking death trap’ on Coors cost young man his life

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputy Keith Curry was working the graveyard shift on June 4, 2017, when he noticed the silhouette of someone in the center turn lane of south Coors Boulevard – a dark stretch of highway described by one safety expert as a “walking death trap.”

Curry, who had been driving north on Coors shortly after 1 a.m., made a U-turn in his patrol car and stopped to warn Brendan McClure that walking in the turn lane in the dark was dangerous. McClure, who was headed home with a shopping cart full of groceries, explained that walking down the center lane was actually safer than trying to push his cart in the dirt alongside the road.

McClure, 28, said he only had a short distance to go before the shoulder of the road widened and he could get off the road, the deputy later recalled.

“Thank you for stopping,” McClure said before the deputy drove away into the night.

Within minutes, McClure was dead, after a second BCSO deputy traveling more than 50 mph in the center turn lane hit and killed him, county records show.

That deputy, Leroy Chavez, said in deposition he never saw McClure. At the time he was looking for a late night taco truck where he planned to meet Curry on their lunch break.

Chavez, who had two prior crashes in his patrol car, was cleared of any wrongdoing by an Albuquerque Police Department investigation and a BCSO internal affairs inquiry.

But the county paid $500,000 – the maximum recoverable under state liability damage caps – to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought by McClure’s parents. The lawsuit named the two deputies, Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III and Bernalillo County as defendants.

A BCSO spokeswoman didn’t respond to Journal inquiries last week and the attorney representing the county and other defendants declined comment. In state court records, the defendants denied wrongdoing and stated their “conduct was reasonable under the circumstances.”

McClure’s mother, Barbara Kirk, said the lawsuit “wasn’t ever about the money.”

“I would have preferred going to court,” she said. “We really wanted to hold people accountable and take some action to help prevent further incidents, so nobody else would have to deal with the loss of a loved one, much less a child. …”

She scored a victory last month in her yearslong effort to make the stretch of South Coors between Rio Bravo and Gun Club safer.

The state Department of Transportation, at the urging of Bernalillo County officials, asked a private contractor to assess the stretch of road and recommend improvements. Officials say they hope to begin phasing in street lighting within the year, to be followed by other fixes over the next 18 months or so.

The stretch of Coors where McClure died has long been a hazard for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists alike, said Scot Key, an Albuquerque traffic safety advocate who once described it as a “walking death trap.”

News reports and court records show that before his death, McClure had been shopping at the sprawling 80-acre commercial development to the north. The Las Estancias Shopping Center is anchored by a Walmart Superstore, which was built on farmland about 2005 and was open 24 hours a day in 2017.

Now with a movie theater, retail shops and restaurants, the shopping center has been touted as a major boost for the underserved community of the South Valley.

“This (the safety on south Coors) has been a very long-term problem that has been exacerbated” by the commercial development, said Key, who lives about a mile away. The shopping center, he added, has given “people a reason to try and cross” the busy road, which has no crosswalks.

From 2016 to 2019, the state DOT recorded five pedestrian deaths, including McClure’s, along the half mile stretch from Las Estancias shopping center to Gun Club Road. At least two motorists on that section were killed in crashes during that same time. More recent data wasn’t available this week.

On his website in 2019, Key lamented that “three layers of bureaucracy have mucked up Coors at/near Rio Bravo.”

South Coors itself is a state highway, N.M. 45, but the adjacent land is the responsibility of the county and, in some places, the city.

“The inability and unwillingness of city, county and state Department of Transportation to modernize and safeguard this stretch of Coors needs to change. Now,” Key wrote on his website BetterBurque.org after a pedestrian was killed trying to cross the roadway in 2016.

Key wrote that it was wrong for governmental entities not to have improved pedestrian access on Coors when the surrounding area has gone from farmland to a major retail destination.

Bernalillo County Deputy Director for Public Works Elias Archuleta told the Journal recently that McClure’s death was a factor in requesting the engineering traffic audit from the state.

“It was already on our radar,” Archuleta said, “but that (accident) started us to draw our attention to that section of roadway. It seems to be an area that’s had a lot of crashes. There’s a lack of sidewalks and pedestrian facilities. It’s a busy high speed road, with a bus route.” The speed limit on that stretch of road ranges from 45 to 55 mph.

Pedestrians walking south of the shopping center often use a bike path that runs adjacent to Coors on the east side. But the path dead ends at an electrical station, forcing pedestrians to walk either onto Coors or through a rugged small dirt arroyo, Kirk’s lawsuit stated.

It isn’t much better on the west side of the highway. There the dirt shoulder slopes down and guardrails, electric poles and metal fences give pedestrians little room to walk, much less push a shopping cart. Lighting in the area is minimal.

Near the spot where McClure was killed is a 151-unit mobile home park. And southwest of the mobile home park off Gun Club is a residential area, where McClure lived with his mother and grandmother.

In meetings with county officials in recent years, Kirk has proposed extending sidewalks and paths, reducing the speed limit on that section of Coors and installing a pedestrian bridge or a raised median.

Archuleta said the traffic audit, which could take up to nine months, is an important first step. Part of the process will entail a meeting to get input from first responders and community members.

“We’re trying to get the best impact in the quickest amount of time,” Archuleta said. “We obviously don’t want any more injuries or fatalities out there. But we also don’t want to rush out and make improvements that we’re going to have to tear out in six months or a year.”

Levi Monagle, an Albuquerque attorney who represented Kirk, said he’s glad county and state officials are working toward a solution, but added, “Time is of the essence when it comes to a known hazard.”

Just weeks after depositions in the wrongful death lawsuit, the sheriff’s department Facebook page showed that Chavez had received a “lifesaving award” from the sheriff. Last summer, Curry also received a BCSO lifesaving award, along with another deputy, for helping a distraught man who was parked on the railroad tracks.

Kirk said Brendan, who had been attending Central New Mexico Community College, was a “humanitarian” who always wanted to help others.

Since her son’s death, Kirk has tried to protect people she sees walking in the center median of south Coors.

“I would go really slow and put my hazard lights on (in her car) to make sure they got to where they wanted to be,” she said.

Kirk still lives in the South Valley home where her only son was headed when he lost his life.

“I feel like I have to be there,” she said. “I feel like I can’t leave him behind. I can’t leave until I know certain things have been done. I have to do right by him. And it’s not done yet.”