Gathering of ‘globitos’

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

It’s an early weekday morning at North Domingo Baca Park and a half dozen hot air balloons are inflating, their colorful envelopes blossoming as the sound of propane burners roar across the field.

Runners, walkers and people taking their dogs for a morning constitutional stop to look at the spectacle, pondering exactly what they’re seeing.

“That can’t be right, can it?” asks Robert Perez, abruptly slipping to a halt mid stride in the moist grass, eyes squinting as if to adjust his perspective. He smiles broadly. “Oh, I get it, they’re supposed to be like that,” he says, laughing.

Exactly, so don’t expect any passengers to climb aboard these one-quarter, scale model, radio-controlled hot-air balloons.

“Think of this as a miniature mass ascension,” says Matt McKay, balloonmeister of what is informally calling itself the RC Ballooning Group, which will make its debut at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta later this week with a mini mass ascension of 35 or more RC balloons, which the fiesta is billing as Fiesta de los Globitos.

Of course, the word miniature is deceiving, because, when fully inflated, these scale models can be 30 feet tall or more, and they require at least a couple of people “to set up and launch properly,” says McKay.

Size notwithstanding, the detail of these scale model balloons is eye-catching, considering that they are not assembled from kits. Rather, they are all hand fabricated – from the sewn fabric envelopes, to the hand-woven wicker baskets, to the propane burners and burner frames. McKay is one of the few people in the local area to design and hand-build the radio-controlled balloons.

While such RC balloons are growing in popularity in Albuquerque and around the country, they have been a hobbyist favorite in Europe for 30 years, particularly in Germany, he says.

In the U.S., cameras have been mounted to RC balloons for aerial photography. Banners have been hung from them for advertising. They have also been used as an educational tool to teach children about the science of hot air ballooning, while getting adults interested enough in the sport of ballooning to pursue a pilot’s license, says McKay, who works as a firefighter in Los Lunas.

No such licenses are required to operate RC balloons, which never fly higher than 500 feet and more typically top out at about 200 feet. And, unlike RC balloons in Europe, which are often operated in free flight, RC balloons in the United States are almost always tethered, says McKay. That means the person handling the radio controller basically attends to one function – triggering the propane burner.

As a child, McKay spent plenty of time in balloons with his mom and stepdad, both of whom were pilots. “When I was like 16, I started to go through the process of getting my license, but I got sidetracked by teenager stuff and just never followed through.” Today, he gets his hot air ballooning fix by crewing for friends who fly, and building and operating RC balloons.

For RC pilot Michael Steward, who helps design and produce the balloon envelopes, the prelaunch details are as important in RC ballooning as they are when prepping a full-size balloon.

“We do all the same preflight checks that are done with regular hot air balloons. We pressurize the system, check for leaks, check our burners and make sure everything’s working before we hook up our envelope and inflate,” says Steward, who works as a mechanical engineer at Sandia National Laboratories. “Essentially, it’s a scaled down version of the real thing.”

Most of the RC balloon envelopes are about 3,500 cubic feet, while a full-size balloon is typically about 90,000 cubic feet, says Steward. Although RC balloons take less time to set up and launch than a full-size balloon, and they are less expensive to own, they still come with a serious price tag, ranging from $2,000 up to $6,000, he says.

Another RC balloon enthusiast is Caryn Welz, who is also learning to fly full-size balloons under the watchful eye of her pilot husband. The couple’s balloon is called Guilty, and she refers to her RC balloon as A Little Guilty. It is a replica of the full-size version – each of which is a bright yellow racing-style balloon with a large mustache adorning the envelope.

“I actually started doing RC balloons during the coronavirus break,” says Welz, a volunteer doula at the University of New Mexico Hospital. “I absolutely love that it’s a mini version of a big balloon, and kids come up and are fascinated because it’s kind of their size, so it gives me an opportunity to teach them about ballooning.”

The gondola of her RC balloon actually does have passengers – a plush toy duck, rooster and sheep, animals that were technically the first aeronauts when the Montgolfier brothers launched them for a 15-minute balloon flight in Versailles, France, in 1783.

Historical accounts indicate the balloon landed softly, although a midair altercation with the sheep left the duck with a broken leg.

A good reminder that, for all its beauty, ballooning does have risks.

Look for them at fiesta

The RC Ballooning Group will conduct “Fiesta de los Globitos,” a mini mass tethered ascension during Balloon Fiesta, from 7:30-11 a.m. Oct. 3, 6 and 8. For information, contact the group through its Facebook page.