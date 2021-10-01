NM social studies curriculum open to public comment

By Cedar Attanasio / Associated Press / Report For America

SANTA FE – New Mexico education officials are asking for public comment on their overhaul of the social studies curriculum.

It’s the first major revision of what children are meant to learn in history, geography and civics since 2001.

The new standards add historical events since the last update, including the 9/11 attacks and the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is beyond time for this update,” said acting New Mexico Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus. “In social studies, that includes a fuller understanding of the many cultures that together make New Mexico unique.”

The current curriculum requires an understanding of a group broadly defined as “Native Americans,” almost always in comparison to Anglo and Spanish settlers. The new curriculum would require students to understand more about Navajo, Pueblo and other tribes.

The proposed curriculum would also require high school students to study the history of the LGBTQ rights movement and the AIDS epidemic, which are not mentioned in the current curriculum.

New Mexicans have 46 days to comment on the new curriculum.

The Republican Party of New Mexico issued a written statement Thursday urging school boards and the public to oppose the proposed curriculum. Without citing specific examples, the statement contends the changes contain “critical race theory teaching and a bias toward progressive/liberal themes.”

After the comment period, the state will have the chance to incorporate feedback before it’s implemented in the 2022-2023 school year.

Journal staff contributed to this report.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM social studies curriculum open to public comment
Education
Update has not been done since ... Update has not been done since 2001
2
APS costs top $600K from public records suit
ABQnews Seeker
Judge orders district to pay media ... Judge orders district to pay media outlets
3
State not releasing spring standardized test results
ABQnews Seeker
Only 10% of NM public school ... Only 10% of NM public school students participated last year
4
Keeping classical masters' techniques alive
Arts
Art teacher opens school in Santa ... Art teacher opens school in Santa Fe
5
Face to Face with JoAnn Mitchell: MAS Charter School ...
ABQnews Seeker
Structure, hard work keys to success ... Structure, hard work keys to success with kids born into poverty
6
State sees 40% jump in education retirements
Education
'Alarming' wave comes amid shortage of ... 'Alarming' wave comes amid shortage of teachers
7
NM to celebrate its first week of outdoor learning
ABQnews Seeker
School psychologist: Students are 'calmer and ... School psychologist: Students are 'calmer and happier' when outside
8
Spending of federal pandemic aid OK'd by APS
ABQnews Seeker
$230M to be allocated over next ... $230M to be allocated over next 3 school years
9
APS sees uptick in violence as students return
ABQnews Seeker
Two shootings have taken place since ... Two shootings have taken place since August