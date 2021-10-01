NMSU fire department is 100 years old

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

The New Mexico State University Fire Department is celebrating an important milestone this year.

The department, which protects the campus, and provides on-the-job mentorship and training for students, turns 100 years old.

Willie N. Preciado, a physical plant employee with the university, founded the department in 1921 and became its first fire chief. The department started as an all-volunteer venture, but today has 20 paid positions, 14 of which are students.

“What it comes down to is there was a hodgepodge of fire departments,” said deputy chief Louis Huber. “They felt we needed to be able to protect the buildings that were here.”

Captain John Guerin said it’s rare for a university to have its own fire department as most rely on municipal services. The NMSU fire department aids the city and county fire departments. Guerin said 70% of the calls they respond to are off campus.

The department is not only responsible for battling fires. Guerin said 75% of their calls are medical. They are called for vehicle extractions, respond to reported gas leaks and alarms, and handle fire prevention on campus, which includes inspecting sprinkler and alarm systems.

Fire Chief Johnny Carrillo said one of the department’s most recent accomplishments was improving its Insurance Services Office score from a 4 to 2, with a 1 being the best. He said insurance companies often rely on the scores to determine rates for fire departments.

The department became an educational arm of the university when it started hiring and training NMSU students in 1964. Students get training and real-life experience working along seasoned veterans.

Carrillo said fire-fighting is a competitive field and the NMSU program gives students a leg-up on applicants who usually have no experience.

“The program allows them to explore a career in fire-fighting,” Carrillo said. “… It makes them well qualified to be a firefighter after they leave.”

For Huber, one of the greatest things about reaching the 100-year milestone is looking back on the legacy and impact the department has had on students. He said it’s amazing to see what happens to the students after they leave the program.

“We’ve had a brigadier general, a surgeon, engineers,” Huber said. “All of them are high achievers and very dedicated. This department makes a difference in these young men’s and women’s lives, and in the community.”

The department has immediate openings for student firefighters. Applicants must be enrolled at either NMSU’s main campus or Doña Ana Community College in Las Cruces. Visit fire.nmsu.edu to apply.

