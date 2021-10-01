NMSU fire department is 100 years old

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

Students train with the New Mexico State University Fire Department. (Courtesy of New Mexico State University Fire Department)

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

The New Mexico State University Fire Department is celebrating an important milestone this year.

The department, which protects the campus, and provides on-the-job mentorship and training for students, turns 100 years old.

Willie N. Preciado, a physical plant employee with the university, founded the department in 1921 and became its first fire chief. The department started as an all-volunteer venture, but today has 20 paid positions, 14 of which are students.

“What it comes down to is there was a hodgepodge of fire departments,” said deputy chief Louis Huber. “They felt we needed to be able to protect the buildings that were here.”

Captain John Guerin said it’s rare for a university to have its own fire department as most rely on municipal services. The NMSU fire department aids the city and county fire departments. Guerin said 70% of the calls they respond to are off campus.

The department is not only responsible for battling fires. Guerin said 75% of their calls are medical. They are called for vehicle extractions, respond to reported gas leaks and alarms, and handle fire prevention on campus, which includes inspecting sprinkler and alarm systems.

Fire Chief Johnny Carrillo said one of the department’s most recent accomplishments was improving its Insurance Services Office score from a 4 to 2, with a 1 being the best. He said insurance companies often rely on the scores to determine rates for fire departments.

The department became an educational arm of the university when it started hiring and training NMSU students in 1964. Students get training and real-life experience working along seasoned veterans.

Carrillo said fire-fighting is a competitive field and the NMSU program gives students a leg-up on applicants who usually have no experience.

“The program allows them to explore a career in fire-fighting,” Carrillo said. “… It makes them well qualified to be a firefighter after they leave.”

For Huber, one of the greatest things about reaching the 100-year milestone is looking back on the legacy and impact the department has had on students. He said it’s amazing to see what happens to the students after they leave the program.

“We’ve had a brigadier general, a surgeon, engineers,” Huber said. “All of them are high achievers and very dedicated. This department makes a difference in these young men’s and women’s lives, and in the community.”

The department has immediate openings for student firefighters. Applicants must be enrolled at either NMSU’s main campus or Doña Ana Community College in Las Cruces. Visit fire.nmsu.edu to apply.

If you have a story you would like to suggest for this series, please send your tip to ebriseno@ abqjournal.com.

Editor’s note: Today, the Journal continues “The Good News File,” a series of uplifting stories in partnership with KOAT-TV and KKOB Radio. The Journal will publish a “Good News” feature the first Friday of the month, KOAT-TV will present its feature each second Friday and KKOB each third Friday.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NMSU fire department is 100 years old
ABQnews Seeker
Some 75% of the calls it ... Some 75% of the calls it attends are medical
2
Gathering of 'globitos'
ABQnews Seeker
Radio-controlled balloons make their NM debut ... Radio-controlled balloons make their NM debut at a mini mass ascension
3
'Walking death trap' on Coors cost young man his ...
ABQnews Seeker
28-year-old was struck by BCSO patrol ... 28-year-old was struck by BCSO patrol car following earlier warning by a deputy
4
NM sees most virus cases in 8 months
ABQnews Seeker
Hospitalizations jump 17% over the previous ... Hospitalizations jump 17% over the previous day
5
Flat tire led State Police to NY homicide suspect
ABQnews Seeker
A homicide suspect’s flight from New ... A homicide suspect’s flight from New York City was undone by a flat tire on Interstate 40 near Edgewood. New Mexico State Police arrested ...
6
Driver struck, killed person in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Police are looking for the driver ... Police are looking for the driver who killed a person in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in Southeast Albuquerque. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police ...
7
2021 Albuquerque local election
ABQnews Seeker
Welcome to the Journal's coverage of ... Welcome to the Journal's coverage of the Albuquerque city and school board races in the 2021 election. Here you can find key dates and voter ...
8
'New collar' training center to host event Friday
ABQnews Seeker
Santa-Fe based New Collar Innovation Center ... Santa-Fe based New Collar Innovation Center will host a job training fair Friday at the Santa Fe Higher Education Center, a release said.
9
'I've learned': Keller touts real-world experience
ABQnews Seeker
Incumbent notes challenges, says 'best days ... Incumbent notes challenges, says 'best days are ahead of us'