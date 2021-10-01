Two students accused of planning shooting at Farmington High

By Joshua Kellogg / Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON – Farmington police have charged two students for allegedly planning a school shooting at Farmington High School, accusing them of drawing up detailed plans and making a list of supplies.

The Farmington Police Department on Thursday afternoon issued a news release announcing the investigation while officers continue looking into a third student.

Two 15-year-old students, one male and one female, have been charged with a third-degree felony count of conspiracy to commit aggravated battery, according to the release and Farmington Police spokeswoman Nicole Brown.

Farmington Municipal Schools Superintendent Gene Schmidt said in a statement that the safety of staff and students is the district’s most important priority.

“Farmington Municipal Schools takes these incidents seriously and collaborates with our law enforcement partners to keep the community safe,” Schmidt said. “This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of how we look out for one another and how when we see something, we say something.”

Police learned of the allegations around 2:21 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, when a school resource officer responded to the office of a Farmington High assistant principal who relayed information from another student on the alleged plan. That information included that another male student had drawn up a map of Farmington High, had written up plans for an attack, listed a specific date for it and the supplies to gather.

The investigation also identified a female student who allegedly contributed to the plan. Another 15-year-old male is being investigated in connection with the alleged school shooting plan.

Investigators spoke to the guardians of the students, who confirmed they didn’t have access to any firearms in their residences, according to the news release.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in a statement the relationship between the department and the school district was essential to this investigation.

“We’re grateful to the student who reported this early so that school staff and our officers could intervene,” Hebbe said in a statement. “This is a perfect example of how we work as a community to keep our kids safe in Farmington.”

Police and school officials encourage students, guardians, or parents to report anything suspicious to school administrators or officers.

Anyone in the community may submit an anonymous tip regarding safety concerns at a Farmington public school at www.p3campus.com or the Say Something smartphone app.


