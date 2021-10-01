Prep football: La Cueva holds Eldorado to 15 yards of offense, wins 41-0

Statistically, this was almost the literal definition of complete dominance.

The La Cueva Bears on Thursday night had the decisive advantage on both sides of the ball and cruised to a 41-0 victory at Wilson Stadium over Eldorado in a first-place showdown in District 2-6A.

The starting offense for the third-ranked Bears (6-1, 3-0 in 2-6A) rolled up 427 yards of total offense in a shade over three quarters of work. The stellar La Cueva defense stifled No. 6-ranked Eldorado (4-3, 2-1) at every turn, limiting the Eagles to just 15 total yards on a chilly, sometimes rainy evening.

And shutting out their archrival left La Cueva enormously satisfied.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” said junior running back Gabriel Buie, who rushed for two first-quarter touchdowns.

La Cueva scored 14 points in a span of 18 seconds to establish control.

Buie’s 19-yard touchdown run midway through the opening quarter capped a seven-play, 98-yard drive after the Eagles pinned La Cueva with a punt.

Eldorado fumbled on the next snap, the Bears recovered, and Buie on the play after that sprinted 46 yards through the middle of the Eagles defense for a 14-0 lead.

“In a rivalry game, you always want to get momentum on your side, and I felt like those plays, that turnover and that touchdown, gave us momentum,” La Cueva coach Brandon Back said.

The Bears never lost that momentum over 48 minutes.

Eldorado’s longest offensive play was a 16-yard run in the fourth quarter. The Eagles finished with 6 yards rushing and nine yards passing. Nothing succeeded, even as they rotated quarterbacks Elias Franco and Brandon Olivas.

But, Eldorado was only down 14-0 late in the first half and still within shouting distance — until a crushing late score by La Cueva. The Bears were able to add a crucial touchdown 68 seconds before halftime, as Armenta threw a 29-yard TD pass to Exodus Ayers.

“We’re a very powerful offense,” Buie said. “I knew from the start, once we got guys healthy, we’d be unstoppable.”

Armenta later threw TD passes of 80 yards to Jackson Hix on the first play of the third quarter — Armenta hit Hix in full stride at midfield — and rifled a 12-yard scoring pass to Ian Sanchez later in the third quarter. He finished 14-of-22 for 312 yards.

Armenta, Ayers, Sanchez and Hix, plus Buie, all are underclassmen. And this offense is humming along nicely as injured players returned.

“If you have that many weapons,” said Armenta, who also rushed for a 1-yard score early in the fourth quarter, “why not use them?”

Added Back: “I feel like we continue to get better each week, and it’s important that if we’re going to be a good offense that makes a run at things, that we spread the ball around.”

LA CUEVA 41, ELDORADO 0

La Cueva 14 7 14 6 — 41

Eldorado 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring: LC, Gabriel Buie 19 run (Dylan Chavez kick); LC, Buie 46 run (Chavez kick); LC, Exodus Ayers 29 pass from Aidan Armenta (Chavez kick); LC, Jackson Hix 80 pass from Armenta (Chavez kick); LC, Ian Sanchez 12 pass from Armenta (Chavez kick); LC, Armenta 1 run (kick failed). Records: LC 6-1, 3-0 in 2-6A; E 4-3, 2-1.

First downs: LC 19; E 5. Rushes-yards: LC 23-115; E 29-6. Passing: LC 14-22-1—312; E 2-10-1—9. Total offense: LC 427; E 15. Punts-avg.: LC 4-42.8; E 7-38.7. Fumbles-lost: LC 2-0; E 5-2. Penalties-yards: LC 8-77; E 6-50.

MANZANO 42, DEL NORTE 6: At Milne Stadium, Isaiah Garcia had a long rushing touchdown and also returned a punt for a TD as the Monarchs (1-4) beat the Knights (1-5) and gave first-year Manzano head coach Stephen Johnston his first victory.