Woman killed by her own car in Northeast Albuquerque

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Police say a woman was killed in Northeast Albuquerque Friday afternoon in a bizarre accident in which she was run over by her own vehicle.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said the fatal crash occurred just before 1 p.m. on the 12800 block of Hayley Court NE, near Tramway and Indian School. He said investigators determined that the woman was struck by her own vehicle.

“It appears she attempted to exit her vehicle while the vehicle was in neutral,” Gallegos said, adding that, “the vehicle started to move backwards, knocking her to the ground where the vehicle rolled on top of her.”

He said the woman was pinned underneath her vehicle and received significant injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This investigation is ongoing,” Gallegos said. “It does not appear speed was a factor for the crash. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor…”

 


