Weigh in on social studies standards

Significant historical events have occurred since New Mexico last revised state standards for teaching social studies to our children, including:

• 9/11

• The Afghan War

• The Arab Spring

• The Great Recession

Significant social movements also occurred in that time, including:

• Black Lives Matter

• #MeToo

• Climate activism

• LGBTQ rights

In other words, it’s about time the Public Education Department revised social studies standards to ensure our kids have a historically accurate and up-to-date education. This work is long overdue.

That’s why, as a former U.S. history teacher, I volunteered to join educators from all over New Mexico to serve on the standards revision committee. Among this team were experts in all the sub-disciplines: history, geography, civics and economics.

We outlined a three-step process for this work, which began July 2020. First, we collected and evaluated research and data from the field and promising practices from the classroom. Next, we reviewed our current standards to identify gaps and needs. And finally, we wrote the revised standards – work that wrapped up this summer.

Vigorous discussions occurred throughout the process, leading to minor tweaks and broad revisions as all 60 of us worked toward one significant goal: To create a framework to provide New Mexico children at every grade level with up-to-date, fact-based and culturally inclusive and responsive instruction that will prepare them for college, career and civic participation.

I am proud of the revised standards, which the New Mexico Public Education Department posted on its website on Sept. 2. Now it’s the public’s turn to let us know what you think. The public can submit written comments (rule.feedback@state.nm.us) through Nov. 12 or attend the public hearing that day and speak up.

Before you do, please read the standards and judge for yourself – a misinformation campaign has already begun with a goal of creating fear and division among New Mexicans.

The truth: There’s nothing scary about factual information. There’s nothing scary about including everyone in our country’s narrative. And there’s certainly nothing scary about teaching children to reflect on the issues and challenges that have plagued us in the past and most likely rest in their hands to be resolved.

Let’s be sure we give them the tools they need to do so. These proposed standards are one such tool.

Wendi Miller Tomlinson is a former U.S. history teacher. She served on the committee of educators who revised New Mexico’s social studies standards over the last two years.