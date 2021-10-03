Have a plan and a kit in case of an emergency

September was Emergency Preparedness Month; did you make your plan for a disaster or emergency?

The recent flooding in the southern and eastern United States was devastating. Closer to home were the floods around New Mexico that caused some to evacuate their homes. Remember the Cerro Grande Fire of 2000 when over 400 families in Los Alamos lost their homes? I bet most, if not all, of the people affected by disasters have an emergency plan now.

There are resources available to help you make a plan. Two sites that I referenced while writing this article and creating my own plan are www.ready.gov and www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies.html. Both provide checklists or forms to guide you through the process of being prepared for the most common emergencies or natural disasters.

There are situations that are minor or have shorter timeframes such as weather-related events. Know your plan for home, work or school. Discuss the work and school plans with your household members. Make the home plan together. Know how you will access official news and instructions as those become available.

Power outage

If the New Mexico wind causes a power outage at home, are you prepared? Where are the flashlights and batteries? Does everyone in the household know where the battery-operated radio is kept, and do you have the right size batteries for it? If there is medical equipment that is dependent on a power source, know your backup plan.

Water outage

If your water source is cut off, do you have water supply readily available? Recommended inventory is at least one gallon of water per person per day for drinking and sanitation.

House fire

Do you have a plan for a house fire? Do you have smoke alarms and does everyone know what they sound like? It is recommended that you test them monthly and change the smoke alarm batteries when turning back clocks in the fall and ahead in the spring. Have two escape routes planned and a designated meeting place outside of the home. Practice your plan twice a year.

Disaster plan

Make a date to make the plan. Everyone in the household should participate in writing the plan and taking the steps needed to be prepared. The plans on the websites help you think of the disasters that could affect you and important points to consider. Review the plan every six months.

If separated during an emergency, where is your meeting place close to home and where is your meeting place if you must be outside of your neighborhood?

Establish emergency contact(s) outside of the immediate area. Those individuals can support communications to family and friends outside the area on your status. Register for the Red Cross Emergency App.

Create a disaster kit to take with you if evacuation is necessary. Include items that you might want if you will need to be out of your home for days. Include medications, eyeglasses and copies of documents with your home address for proof of residence. If you have a home computer, back up the computer on an external drive. There are a variety of solar chargers available to support your phone and small electronics in case of emergency.

Remember comfort items for children. For all the situations, have a plan for your pet. If you must evacuate, take them with you. Create a pet disaster kit. Pack food, bowls, leash/harness, toys, medications, litter supplies for cats, and be certain your pet is microchipped and wears identification tags. In an emergency you may only have minutes to evacuate. Have the kit ready.

You have car insurance in hopes you are never in an accident – but you sure are happy you have it in the event you are in one. You don’t want to be in an emergency or disaster, but if you are, you will be glad you made a plan.