APD investigates ‘suspicious’ child death in NE ABQ

Detectives are investigating the death of a child Friday afternoon at a mobile home in Northeast Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the death of the 2-year-old is considered “suspicious.” He did not say how the child died.

Gallegos said police responded around 3 p.m. to Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park in the 7400 block of San Pedro, north of San Antonio.

He said officers found a child dead at a mobile home and detectives were called to start an investigation.

“Additional details will be release as they become available,” Gallegos said.