APD investigates ‘suspicious’ child death in NE ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police investigate after a child died Friday afternoon at a mobile home park in Northeast Albuquerque. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)
Detectives are investigating the death of a child Friday afternoon at a mobile home in Northeast Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the death of the 2-year-old is considered “suspicious.” He did not say how the child died.

Gallegos said police responded around 3 p.m. to Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park in the 7400 block of San Pedro, north of San Antonio.

He said officers found a child dead at a mobile home and detectives were called to start an investigation.

“Additional details will be release as they become available,” Gallegos said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Leaders: Farmington's outdoor industry future is bright
ABQnews Seeker
FARMINGTON - State leaders see a ... FARMINGTON - State leaders see a new future for Farmington as a potential hub for outdoor produ ...
2
APD investigates 'suspicious' child death in NE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives are investigating the death of ... Detectives are investigating the death of a child Friday afternoon at a mobile home in Northeast Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said ...
3
NM pension fund board fills director post with internal ...
ABQnews Seeker
The board overseeing New Mexico's $18 ... The board overseeing New Mexico's $18 billion pension fund for state employees has hired Greg Trujillo to serve as the fund's new executive director, ...
4
Woman killed by her own car in Northeast Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Police say a woman was killed ... Police say a woman was killed in Northeast Albuquerque Friday afternoon in a bizarre accident in which she was run over by her own ...
5
Judge’s ruling has consequences for spouse’s business
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque architect who is married ... An Albuquerque architect who is married to a state judge said that his business lease was terminated last week in response to a legal ...
6
Vegan food truck plants roots with brick-and-mortar
ABQnews Seeker
two things not really compatible with ... two things not really compatible with veganism. But Vegos, a vegan New Mexican restaurant, is looking to bring the tastes and textures of the ...
7
From cop to hops: Ex-lawman opens brewery
ABQnews Seeker
Old Town brewery to open temporarily ... Old Town brewery to open temporarily for Balloon Fiesta before its official opening later this year.
8
Everything you need to know about the Child Tax ...
ABQnews Seeker
The expanded benefit could affect as ... The expanded benefit could affect as many as 450K New Mexico children.
9
NM social studies curriculum open to public comment
ABQnews Seeker
Update has not been done since ... Update has not been done since 2001